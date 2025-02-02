Tim Webb's latest charity event will once again raise funds for Air Ambulance NI, as well as B Positive

A wheelchair-bound flute band enthusiast from Co Armagh is drumming up support for two charities this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Tim Webb from Portadown benefitted from a band event to raise money to get him a new set of wheels.

Since then, he has organised three further gatherings as local charities have gained almost £12,000 from his 'Webber's Wheels' events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fifth instalment is set to take place this Saturday (February 8) at Armagh Orange Hall from 7pm to late, as the Air Ambulance NI and B-Positive are set to be the beneficiaries from all funds that are raised.

Tim said he had around nine bands on the programme for the event, along with pipers, junior drum majors, followed by silver and accordion.

"Webber's Wheels started as a band event by my friends to get me a new wheelchair just before the pandemic started," he said.

"We had no expectations about what we could raise but we raised enough for a new wheelchair, plus plenty more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was then a huge success thereafter, and people have been asking if it's going to happen again so that shows how much those who attend enjoy it.

"We have decided to have another go at it and it's pay-at-the-door entry at Armagh Orange Hall and we kindly ask those attending to donate raffle prizes or to the charities themselves if possible."

The 35-year-old, who was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus and as a result has been in a wheelchair all his life, was given a special accolade by boyhood club Rangers for his unwavering support and fundraising efforts in 2023.

The special recognition was bestowed on Tim after selling ‘Wheelchair Loyal’ badges which raised over £2,500 for the Rangers Charity Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet again Tim's selflessness to fundraise for charities will be in full flow next Saturday night.

"I have been fundraising for the Air Ambulance for a number of years now in recognition of their great work," he added.

"I pick a second charity every year and this time it is B Positive, known as Adam's Army. I have seen the great work they have done in the media over the last while and I wanted to give something back to them.

"Pride of the Rock from Dumbarton were due to come over but due to the cost, they have decided to run their own in Scotland and they will kindly send a donation over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The event has even reached as far as Australia as a Rangers supporters' club over there are also sending in a donation.