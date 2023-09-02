News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Charles and Camilla join the Highland crowds at the annual Braemar Gathering

The King wore a new tartan for his visit to the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering, a short distance from his summer residence at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.
By Ryan McDougall, PA Scotland
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 18:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 18:44 BST

The King Charles III tartan, named after the monarch, is green, blue and red and was designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority earlier this year to mark the coronation.

The King was accompanied by the Queen, wearing an outfit by Mr Roy, with his sister the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John McLeish, chair of the Scottish Tartans Authority, said: "Our iconic national cloth has a distinct style and evokes deep feelings of belonging, making it the best-known and best-loved fabric in the world.

A competitor receives a plaque from the Princess Royal and King Charles III during the Braemar Gathering highland games held a short distance from the royals' summer retreat at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. Picture date: : Andrew Milligan/PA WireA competitor receives a plaque from the Princess Royal and King Charles III during the Braemar Gathering highland games held a short distance from the royals' summer retreat at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. Picture date: : Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A competitor receives a plaque from the Princess Royal and King Charles III during the Braemar Gathering highland games held a short distance from the royals' summer retreat at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. Picture date: : Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Most Popular

"The King is an ambassador for tartan, Highland Dress, and the traditions of the Highlands.

"We are honoured that His Majesty has agreed that a new tartan should be created in his name.

"The King Charles III tartan now takes its place in the history books. It was a great privilege to be at Braemar today to witness His Majesty wearing the tartan for the first time."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traditionally, the monarch becomes chief of the gathering, although Charles has not yet been announced as such.

The event is a favourite with the royals, and the family used a photograph taken at the games last year on one of their Christmas cards.

The King handed trophies to winning competitors, who took part in a number of sports, including the shot put and the tug-of-war.

Related topics:Charles IIIHighlandBalmoral