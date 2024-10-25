NI actor Charles Lawson, best known for playing Jim McDonald on the long running ITV soap opera Coronation Street, talks about his memoir, That's Life, So It Is Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The Co Fermanagh-born actor, 65, candidly admits that while his character on Coronation Street, hardman, Jim McDonald, was flying into violent rages with his on-screen wife Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard) due to his possessiveness and paranoia over her relationships with other men, something very similar was happening in his own personal life – although, this time, he was the victim.

Charlie has opened up about the years of domestic abuse he suffered from his ex-wife, and his suicidal thoughts, ahead of his upcoming memoir, That's Life, So It Is.

In the book, he reveals the physical and mental abuse he faced during his second marriage to Coronation Street make-up artist Lesley Bond, who died in 2010 aged 55.

NI actor Charlie Lawson with on-screen wife Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard) in Coronation Street

“I met her and we instantly fell in love. But within 48 hours I became aware that there was a deep problem somewhere inside her head, bless her. And then it became apparent within a week of us moving in together, that she was ill with insecurity and jealousy."

On one occasion Lesley tried to attack him with a pair of scissors, leaving him with a visible scar on his hand.

“She was addicted to prescription drugs, which had been given when she was a first class air stewardess. Those mixed with alcohol was a lethal cocktail and killed her in the end.”

Lesley fell at her home and died of hypothermia. Police initially thought she had been murdered.

Charlie Lawson with members of the Territorial Army outside Coronation Street's Rover's Return

Charlie, who has also starred in The Bill and Holby City, said: "I had to go to Oxford and identify the body, which was the most painful thing I've ever had to do."

He didn’t leave the abusive relationship sooner due to a “myriad of reasons".

“I didn't leave because I loved her. I was scared to leave her on her own. I thought it would get better. I thought I could make it better.”

He added: “We divorced because we had to. I left because I had to, not because there was anyone else involved. She attacked me one day and I pushed her to the ground. And that was the final straw because I thought if I lose my temper here, there's only going to be one winner. And that's when I left."

Despite the altercations, Charlie said: “I never stopped loving Ellie (that’s what I called her) until I met Debbie (Stanley). And even then, we made every effort to be on the end of the phone for her.

“It was Debbie who said to me a number of years back, it's time we took Leslie's ashes up to the Highlands where she was most at peace. We scattered her ashes on a beach there.

“I still revisit the photograph albums and the good times and try and forget about the bad times, but unfortunately, that's another myth, you don't forget the bad times.”

Charlie, who lives happily with Debbie, 60, in Prestbury, Cheshire, said his experience of domestic abuse has given him “empathy” for others in abusive relationships.

“I don't find it at all difficult to talk to people about it because I know what I'm talking about. You’ll find me a brutally honest man. In no way do I still blame Ellie because she was ill. I remember saying at her funeral that if there's a heaven, then she deserves to be there because she certainly didn't belong in this life. She was just too fragile.”

Charlie said his memoir, which he wrote in longhand during Covid and gave to ‘good friend’ BBC journalist Emma Vardy to transcribe, contains the “truth, good, bad, and indifferent”.

“I haven't pulled any punches about what I've been through, from attempted abuse at school to my sort of fringe involvement with Loyalist paramilitaries through to drama school. Then to every job, which has a story. The last chapter was when I had a TIA (minor stroke) on stage, when I was playing John Rebus in the world premiere of Rebus Lone Shadows in 2018.”

Writing the memoir, the keen horse rider and field sports enthusiast, said was both “cathartic and occasionally emotional”.

"But when I finished, I found myself smiling. And, you know, the craic’s been 90 over the years. There's been some serious downs and some very upsetting moments in my life. And other times it's been great moments of hilarity. I'm blessed. I've had great friends and great fun. And it's all in there.

“I grew up through the bad old days (in Northern Ireland). I identified more with working class loyalism than I ever did with the likes of my father's politics, which were from middle class unionism. We were all touched (by the troubles), but thank God all those days are gone and we're now pursuing life as best we can. Although there are still great difficulties, as all of us know, and great tensions.”

As well as the domestic abuse he suffered at the hands of his former late wife, Charlie says he also endured abuse at school, Cabin Hill Prep and Campbell College in Belfast.

“Bullying is endemic in boarding schools. It's just as simple as that. I should point out it was nothing to do with teachers. It was to do with senior boys on junior boys. The abuse that I was involved with, and got away by the skin of my teeth with, because I was a tough little b*****d, was sexual abuse by senior boys.”

Charlie Lawson was born to parents, Quintin, a Second World War veteran and businessman, and Muriel, and enjoyed an “idyllic” childhood growing up with his sister Mary opposite Devenish Island, outside Enniskillen, before he was packed off to boarding school at the “sensible age of six and a half".

“It was too young, but once I got the hang of it, I was alright. I discovered that being a bad boy was quite good fun, far better than being a goody two-shoes. I was good at sports and one of the societies I happened to be stuck into was the Dramatic Society. And the rest is history. So I look back with great affection.”

The iconic actor had had been planning to move back to Northern Ireland when Covid hit.

"The plan is that next year we are going to dip our toe in the water at some point. and perhaps come over and rent and just see how we feel.”

There are also plans for a role as a TV chat show host, and he’s still a contributor on GB News, commenting on what he describes as the “ridiculous wokery in society”.

Not keen to expand too much on the subject, for fear of "getting into trouble”, he adds, “One doesn't know what to call anybody these days. I'm sorry, but the SNP coming up with 24 genders, you know, I kind of rest my case.”

He agrees that his character Jim McDonald, would probably have shared his views.

“I suspect if you'd mentioned several letters of the alphabet beginning with ‘L’ and ending in ‘Z’, shall we say, he would have raised his voice.”

Is Jim ever likely to make a return to the cobbles?

“I talk to the producers every year. The character's still alive. He's in Australia with his young girlfriend. I'm not quite sure how he would fit into Weatherfield right now. Having said that, I know there is a clamour for characters like him to make a return. And if they offered me a good storyline, I'd bite their arm off.”

As well as being famous for his tough character and Norn Iron parlance (ending every sentence with, ‘so it is’, hence the title of the book), Jim McDonald was also known for his ample moustache, which Charlie hated.

“It was in my contract. So I endured the damn thing for years, this hairy b*****d above my lip. It was a joy to get rid of’,

And playing a bullying character often came with its hazards, as he recounts. “I was once in Sainsbury's in Wilmslow and I was pursued around the vegetable counter by an elderly lady with an umbrella. The staff had to intervene.”