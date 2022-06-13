Cheers! RUC GC branch raises £17,000 with gin sale

The Omagh Branch of the association recently presented cheques of £12,000 to the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC/Police Service of Northern Ireland Benevolent Fund and £5,000 to the Police Historical Society.

The chairman of the Omagh branch, Ross Hussey, said the branch was “delighted that a small rural branch in west Tyrone could achieve such a marvellous result”.

The money was raised through a limited run of 999 bottles of special edition gin by a local distillery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivan Grieve, branch secretary, with committee members presenting a cheque to George Clarke, chief executive of the PSNI benevolent fund

Mr Hussey explained: “We began our plan for our centenary celebrations last year.

“During our first discussion on this project we decided on the suggestion of Ivan Grieve, our treasurer, to go for a limited edition Special Gin. The distillery sent us three sample bottles to taste test. At the next committee meeting the decision was made and the project started before Christmas 2021.

“We thought we would do a sample run and I honestly thought if we sold 100 we would do well.

“We chose the name ‘St Patrick’s Blue Gin’ because our patron saint is Saint Patrick and the colour of the medal ribbon for the George Cross was blue, so it basically chose its own name.

“We limited the production to the emergency services number of 999 and bottle 999 was to be retained for a draw for members.”

Reflecting on the success of the fundraising project, Mr Hussey said: “This project blew us away. I am grateful to my committee who supported this project 100%, for their help in distribution and for their help in sales. To those members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC family I say a sincere thank you for your support.

“We are indebted to the Police Historical Society for their support and for their granting us the right to use the crest of the Royal Ulster Constabulary which is proudly displayed on the bottles.

“To the distillery, North Point Distillers, we have nothing but praise for their professionalism throughout. We have filled all our orders, whisky and gin have been dispatched throughout the United Kingdom and orders have made their way to Israel, Spain, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.”