Chef Anna Haugh and snooker legend Dennis Taylor enjoying milky coffee and soda bread in Coalisland

The Dublin-born chef had never tasted the popular malt loaf staple until she was filming in Belfast and was amazed by it.

"I got to try Veda bread. I'd never heard of it! Anybody outside of Northern Ireland is missing out on Veda," enthused Anna, who is a familiar face on TV screens with appearances on BBC’s Ready Steady Cook, Saturday Kitchen, Sunday Brunch and most recently on Masterchef: The Professionals.

In each episode of the new show, Anna, who lives in London and is chef and patron of Myrtle Restaurant in swanky Chelsea, is joined by a celebrity guest to meet the people behind some local produce and sample an array of ingredients and flavours the island of Ireland has to offer.

Chef Anna Haugh and boxing legend Carl Frampton cooking Fifteens

Throughout the 15-part series celebrity guests don their aprons to help her prepare a special meal, including a trio of top Northern Ireland names - snooker legend Dennis Taylor, boxer Carl Frampton and actor Ian McElhinney.

"They were all absolute gentlemen. They were brilliant. I describe Dennis Taylor as ‘me auld pal’.”

The 1985 Black Ball Final made snooker legend Dennis Taylor a household name, and there's nowhere that celebrates this giant of sport more than his native Tyrone. Anna visits him at the snooker hall where it all began. Dennis can still remember the soda bread his grandmother used to make over an open fire. and Anna recreates this childhood recipe. The pair then join fishermen on the largest lake in the UK to celebrate one of Ireland's most unique delicacies - the Lough Neagh eel.

"As a chef, I've used smoked eels many, many times, but I'd never cooked a fresh eel,” said Anna. “They are so creamy, so delicious. It cooks really quickly. There's so much flavour in the eel. You don't have to do anything to it, just add a little bit of salt. It's just really beautiful flesh.

Chef Anna Haugh cooking with Derry Girls' actor Ian McElhinney

"I barbecued an eel for Dennis and I did spring onion champ and a little carrot salad on the side. It was so delicious.

"I was really proud to eat those eels because Lough Neagh is one of the biggest lakes in Britain and Ireland, and it means it's connected with loads of different areas, and people and need to realise that it has to be celebrated and protected. What would be amazing is if a little bit of investment would go (towards it). They need some trees to be positioned all around the lake to help protect it because the eels are phenomenal. And the fishermen who work on that lake, it's their life. We think all of the passion comes from the chef, but really the main passion comes from the producer. The whole programme is full of these amazing people just doing brilliant things.”

Anna, who was taught to cook by her mother, admits that until the show, she had never been to Belfast.

“When I was a kid, the Troubles was still a thing, so the idea of my parents saying, ‘let's go on a holiday to Belfast’, didn’t happen. Obviously we live in a different time now and my parents have since been to Belfast and brought their grandkids.

“Even though I celebrate Irish food, I hadn't really travelled around Ireland a huge amount. I've been to a good few counties, but when I came to Belfast I just felt a real connection.”

Anna is shown around the city by international boxing champion Carl Frampton, who introduces her to Veda bread, before cooking for tourists at the birthplace of the Titanic.

Carl puts Anna through her paces in the boxing ring and brings her to one of the city’s last traditional bakeries where she discovers the local sweet treat, Fifteens.

“Again, Fifteens don’t exist outside of Northern Ireland. That’s what's so special about the programme. There's loads of things that are from certain areas that somebody else in Ireland will go, ‘what's this’?

“I did a slightly pimped up version of Fifteens, but trust me, I didn't mess with the flavour. Because C.S. Lewis was from Belfast (and Turkish Delight was the ultimate temptation in Narnia), I decided to put chopped Turkish delight through it. Turns out Carl Frampton loves Turkish delight."

Anna also creates two snacks using Veda.

“I did a crouton with Young Buck blue cheese and a little bit of honey and thyme. And the other one I did was a sweet one with an orange curd….a game-changer!

"You cut the Veda bread thick, as you should, then butter it with salted butter, make sure it's soft, room temperature butter so you don't rip your bread. Sprinkle it with sugar and then on a frying pan, on a medium heat, put it face down, just on one side and slowly caramelize that and it becomes crunchy.

"I say it's like creme brulee, the way it has the sugar layer and when you caramelize it, it goes hard. And then because of the salty, creamy butter and the lovely soft texture of the Veda bread, it's just amazing. That alone was worth making the show for.

"I know I wasn’t raised on Veda bread, but anybody who likes Veda will really look at it in an even more glorious light. Veda should be available in the whole country. It could be a replacement for French toast for breakfast, with a bit of yoghurt and a few berries.”

Boarding the train to the north coast, Anna travels along one of the most spectacular railway journeys on the island to meet Derry Girls’ actor Ian McElhinney.

In Portrush, Ian reminisces about childhood holidays spent enjoying dulse, the local seaweed snack.

Inspired, Anna heads to the shoreline at low tide to harvest some for a delicious recipe before moving inland where the pair try pig farming, and produce cured meats reminiscent of the Mediterranean.

Anna cooks boxty for the star.

“Boxty comes in three different forms, a pancake, a bread and a boiled dumpling. I did a boiled boxty and stuffed it with this beautiful Corndale charcuterie.”

Later in the series, in her native Dublin, Anna meets actor Eilish O'Carroll from Mrs Brown's Boys in an area of the city where traditional markets mix with global street food, and in Co Antrim she visits a Ballycastle farm with garden designer Diarmuid Gavin. The pair are put to work during potato planting season, and Anna later creates a goat hotpot for Diarmuid using the local spuds

Other well-known faces joining Anna on her tour include, presenter Vanessa Feltz, Father Ted actor Pauline McLynn, wildlife broadcaster Liz Bonnin, presenter Angela Scanlon, rugby legend Bundee Aki and The Saturdays popstar Una Healy.

Anna’s journey comes to an end with singer and actor Shayne Ward in Co Louth. Shayne is keen to connect with his Irish Traveller heritage and Anna introduces him to one of Ireland's last surviving tinsmiths. They also visit a local farm where Shayne gets his hands dirty picking cabbage.

Anna said she hopes the series will get people thinking and talking about Irish food.

“What would be lovely is if people are watching the programmes they might remember something that their grandmother made, or an auntie or a neighbour down the road. I think talking about Irish food and produce and culture protects us because it's definitely a cuisine that hasn't been explored as much in recent decades.”