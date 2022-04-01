Eamonn Holmes OBE will host the inaugural Child of Britain Awards this summer in celebration of remarkable children across the UK.

The awards will recognise the inspirational achievements of young people around the country, shining a light on those who face challenges every day.

Video above shows Catherine Zeta-Jones’s message at the Child of Wales Awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be held in a different city every year, with this year’s awards to be held in London.

Eamonn Holmes OBE will host the inaugural Child of Britain Awards this summer (Photo: Child of Britain Awards)

What are the awards for?

The Child of Britain Awards are all about recognising the amazing achievements of incredible children and young people across Britain, and will recognise outstanding personal courage, bravery, sporting and creative achievements.

Awards will also be given in recognition of children who help others, such as by fundraising, championing causes in their local community, and protecting the environment.

The event will also help to raise vital funds to UK charity Cash for Kids, which is dedicated to helping children and young people.

The charity supports children affected by poverty, neglect, illness or those with additional needs, and helped around 400,000 children in 2020 alone.

When will the event take place?

The Child of Britain Awards will take place on Friday 24 June at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on Park Lane.

The event is set to welcome various special guests, including all of the award winners, and will be hosted by legendary TV presenter Eamonn Holmes.

Mr Holmes is the longest serving breakfast TV anchor in the world, having presented GMTV, This Morning, Sunrise with Eamonn Holmes on Sky News, and is now the host of a weekday breakfast programme on GB News.

Speaking of his involvement, he said: “The world is a scary place at the moment and must be more so for children.

“These awards are in praise of all those fine young people who will one day grow up to be fine young adults.

“They have so many stories to tell and we intend to tell them through these awards.”

Child of Britain Founder, Blanche Sainsbury added: “It is an honour to be able to work with Eamonn on the Child of Britain Awards in June.

“We have seen him on our screens for so many years and we know how dedicated he is to his work and his family, so we knew it would be the perfect fit for the night. We are so excited to have him join us for the event.”

How can I get involved?

There are several ways to get involved with the awards, including sponsoring, purchasing tickets or a table, or by donating a prize to the event’s auction.