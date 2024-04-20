Childcare cost protesters tell Executive ‘enough is enough’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The colourful protest saw the demonstrators marching through Belfast with balloons, placards and prams, calling for immediate supports for parents.

Currently, parents in Northern Ireland can use some supports including tax credits.

However, there is no scheme in place for free childcare in Northern Ireland, unlike in England where 30 hours are offered per week.

People take part in a childcare protest in Belfast city centre. Picture date: Saturday April 20, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Childcare. Photo: PA/PA Wire

Stormont parties have placed a focus on prioritising childcare and, earlier this year, education minister Paul Givan said a new early learning and childcare strategy for Northern Ireland could cost £400 million a year.

Financial challenges and pressures across Northern Ireland's public services have also led Stormont's leaders to request face-to-face talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as they continue to press the Government for more funding.

Saturday's march was organised by Melted Parents NI which says urgent action is needed.

The group's founder Casey McGivern said the turnout shows the "power of parents" as she issued a warning to politicians.

She told the PA news agency: "Parents have been politically engaged and activated by this cause and I would tell our parents: Pay attention.

"Because if you're not taking action to support families you're going to feel it at election."

Ms McGivern said politicians need to ensure parents are part of developing the long-term strategy around childcare in Northern Ireland.

She added: "Today, parents have joined to use our voice to tell the Executive enough is enough. No more warm words - we need action now.

"We need interim support for families and we need to make sure that families can be alleviated of the financial burden of childcare.