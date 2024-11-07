Oliver Dickey, 16, from Coleraine, is encouraging people to take part in the Walk to Scotland event to raise money for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT)

Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) is calling on families, walkers, fitness enthusiasts and those looking for a fun and meaningful day out to take part in its annual ‘Walk to Scotland’ fundraiser, happening on Sunday, November 17.

This unique event combines a memorable trip across the Irish Sea with an incredible cause – raising funds to give children with life-limiting conditions a magical day in Lapland.

Leading the rallying call is 16-year-old Oliver Dickey from Coleraine. Oliver, who lives with cerebral palsy, has been a passionate supporter of NICLT since he first experienced the Lapland trip over a decade ago. Despite recently undergoing surgery and facing another operation in December, Oliver is determined to participate in the event, planning to "wheel to Scotland" while his family completes the walk on board the Stena Line vessel. This year marks Oliver’s fifth time supporting the ‘Walk to Scotland,’ and he’s urging others to join him in making dreams come true.

“I may not be able to walk this year, but if I can take part five years running, so can you!” says Oliver, who raised over £10,000 for the charity in 2019 with the help of his friend Ethan Pollock. His dedication, even amid physical challenges, showcases the impact of NI Children to Lapland’s mission.

The funds raised will go toward NICLT’s annual Lapland trip on December 16, when up to 100 children from Northern Ireland with serious medical conditions will experience a winter wonderland. The trip, meticulously planned to include medical support, is a chance for these children to meet Santa, ride in a sleigh, bake with Mrs. Claus, and create lasting memories with their families. Tragically, for some children, this may be their final holiday together.

The charity’s chairman, Colin Barkley, said: “On this special day, we transform a plane into a flying hospital, ensuring every child’s medical needs are met. This trip is only possible because of the dedication of our supporters, like Oliver and his family, who inspire us all.”

Participants of the ‘Walk to Scotland’ will board the Stena Line ferry for a round-trip journey to Cairnryan, with a designated walking route onboard. Entertainment will be provided by fiddler Adam, singer Donna Duffin, and Gerry Kelly, TV broadcaster and NICLT President. Walkers are asked to raise a minimum of £100, contributing directly to the children’s unforgettable Lapland experience. The trip is also open to non-walkers who just want a fun day out!

Oliver’s mother, Charlene Dickey, who now serves on NICLT’s management board, added: “We are so grateful for all who support this charity. Each donation, each step, and each participant brings us closer to giving these children a day filled with pure joy and wonder. The Walk to Scotland is such a fun day out. It combines movement with a purpose and that purpose is creating magic for some of the most vulnerable children living here.”

For full event details and to sign up, visit NICLT’s Walk to Scotland page.