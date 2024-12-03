Chloe Ferris: Funeral hears how "even the heavens are in tears" for the "beautiful, vibrant and blossoming young woman"

Chloe Ferris Passed away 1st December 2024. Beloved daughter of Declan and Sharon, much loved sister of Christopher, Declan and Barry, much loved Aunt, Niece, Cousin , part of the “Sister Squad” and friend to many. R.I.P. The funeral of Chloe took place at St Paul’s Church in Belfast for Requiem Mass followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The funeral service for Chloe Ferris heard Parish Priest Father Darren Brennan tell of the how “even the heavens are in tears as we bring the remains of Chloe Ferris, a beautiful, special, vibrant and blossoming young woman”.

Chloe Ferris, who was in her mid 20s and from west Belfast, died in Lux nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

Hundreds attending her Requiem Mass on the Falls Road in west Belfast at 1pm today heard Father Brennan say: “We gather in this church of St Paul's this afternoon.

"And in truth, none of us would wish to be here. In fact, we shouldn't be here, but we are here, and it's like even the heavens are in tears as we bring the remains of Chloe Ferris, a beautiful, special, vibrant, blossoming young woman”.

He added that if “anyone and I presume most, if not all of you who have been at the house over the last couple of days will know just how welcoming a place it is, how warm and how beautiful a place it is, not just a house, but truly a home”.

Reading out some words penned by Chloe’s parents Declan and Sharon Ferris about their daughter, Father Brennan said that she “met and became part of the ‘sister squad’, a group of fine, beautiful, well mannered young women at Saint Louise’s College” and they “loved holidaying” whether it be “in Bundoran, America, Ibiza, Spain or elsewhere”.

The cleric also told how Chloe joined a Cross-Community group in Belfast which had a “great programme running missions to Africa” and this “had a great influence” on Chloe giving her “a desire to see more of what our world has to offer”.

Father Brennan added that her parents joked that Chloe’s beauty business “which flourished, and was something she was so proud of” should have been named “Chloe’s Therapy rather than Chloe’s Beauty as she has listened to all her clients, stories and problems all day long”.

“And not only did she never say a bad word about her clients, but she loved them as they meant the world to her”.

Father Brennan added: “We could talk about all the love she gave out to everyone. But that worked both ways, for when we we see the amount of people paying respect to her short life, we are just amazed by the love that has been shown over these last few days.

"And how can we forget to say happy 25th birthday Chloe girl?

The funeral of Chloe took place at St Paul’s Church in Belfast for Requiem Mass followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The Parish Priest added that “grief is the price we pay for love, and if today the pain is so great, it's because the love is so great”.

"Chloe’s life might have been short but it was absolutely filled to the brim with activity, with using her gifts, her talents, and sharing them generously with everyone she met,” added the cleric.

"But above all, it's been filled with love. Love is the word that just kept coming out of those pages, and love is what you feel in that first family and that home and that love is the great characteristic of Chloe.

"There's no doubt Chloe is a very, very wealthy young woman, because when all is said and all is done, all that remains is the love, the love that we have shared,” he said.

"Today is a sad day. Today is a day of tears, yes, some laughter too, but it is a day of mourning, but tears and sadness are not what's going to honour Chloe's legacy in this world.

"I believe that each one of you is determined to make sure that her life means something, not just the time she spent, but the time that we will spend now in our lives and in honour of Chloe.

"Each one of us today should make a firm decision to live the life we have to the full to fill it with love, to use our gifts and talents to take risks and go the extra mile and reach out to those who need.

"And to become a bright torch in a dark world in memory of Chloe,”. he added.

Chloe Ferris is the beloved daughter of Declan and Sharon, much loved sister of Christopher, Declan and Barry, much loved aunt, niece, cousin, part of the ‘Sister Squad’ and friend to many.

She was later buried in Milltown Cemetery.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th December 2024Requiem Mass for Chloe Ferris at St Paul’s Church in west Belfast. The 24-year-old died while on a night out in Lux Nightclub in Belfast City Centre. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

Earlier in an interview Chloe’s father Declan told of his anguish to the Irish News and said: “Our whole family is just heartbroken. Chloe was out celebrating her birthday and for something like this to happen is beyond belief.

"Chloe was an incredibly hard-working girl, she worked nine to nine every day and Saturday was the only time she would have been able to get a day off in the lead-up to Christmas.

“Chloe built a successful business and had a great group of friends who were extremely close.

"She had travelled the world and really lived life to the full. We had actually been saying to her that she needed to relax a bit. She went to Africa as well to help the children out there, that’s the type of girl she was.

"She wasn’t one to save money or anything like that, she worked hard and enjoyed herself and then did it all again.”

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but it is understood police inquiries are continuing to determine the cause of Ms Ferris’s death.

The two arrested men, both in their 20s, were questioned on suspicion of drug-related offences.

They were released on police bail for further inquiries.

Hundreds of messages have been posted online including: “Heartbroken for my daughter Anna & the rest of the sister squad. A beautiful girl inside and out, such an amazing friend and a part of our lives. We will all miss you so much Thinking of Decky, Sharon & her brothers at this devastating timexx”.

A tribute was also sent by cross community group R City who said: “Everyone here at R City is absolutely devastated on the sad news of the sudden passing of R past participant / staff member Chloe Ferris.

"It is not unknown that Chloe was the light within any room she walked into with her bubbly personality and infectious smile.

"This was the atmosphere Chloe created each week within our programmes and many of her peers that shared this journey with her would’ve considered her the “mum” of the group as she always looked out for everyone and gave them honest advice.

"Throughout her journey on R programme Chloe touched the lives of so many, from staff, peers, young people she worked with, to the children of Blanco, South Africa.

"Each of us are so lucky to have experienced these times with Chloe and will cherish those memories forever.

"R City would like to extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to all of Chloe’s family circle and friends during this heartbreaking time.”

Another message said: “My heart is so heavy tonight. May you rest in peace, such a beautiful genuine soul with the biggest heart and personality I have ever met. May the lord look after and comfort your entire family on this long journey a head.”

Another said: “Thoughts are with my niece Megan and the rest of the sister squad on the devastating loss of one of the best chole. My heart hurts reading this. Rest in eternal peace beautiful”.

Chloe was a trainee at Enhance Belfast, a beauty training academy and in a tribute they said: “Absolutely heartbreaking, our lovely student Chloe sending so much love to her family & friends xx”.

Chloe was also a former pupil of St Clare's Primary School in west Belfast.

In statement the school issued said: “Chloe always had a smile on her face and will not be forgotten.

"Chloe is fondly remembered by her teachers... as a warm, positive and bubbly girl”.

Meanwhile a tribute from Sinn Fein councillor Claire Canavan said: "Devastating news about Chloe Ferris. It's absolutely tragic that a young oman has so suddenly lost her life.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the Ferris and Dynes family and friends as they learn about this heart-breaking news."

And Sinn Fein MLA Orlaithi Flynn added: “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn that a young woman lost her life in the early hours of Sunday morning in Belfast city centre.

“This is an absolute tragedy and I want to extend my deepest condolences to the woman’s family and friends who have woken today to this unthinkable and heartbreaking news.

“My thoughts are also with another woman and her loved ones as she remains in hospital today undergoing treatment.

“Police have appealed for anyone who may be able to assist their investigation to contact them.”

Meanwhile Colin Neill, the chief executive of Hospitality Ulster said: "Hospitality Ulster is deeply saddened by the news that one woman has died in a Belfast nightclub last night, with another taken to hospital. Nobody should ever go on a night out and not return home.

"As we await more information, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the woman who has died. Our thoughts are also with the woman who remains in hospital."

“Anyone who may be able to assist the police with their investigation should contact them immediately.”