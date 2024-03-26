Balloons are released during a memorial event for Chloe Mitchell at King George's Park, Ballymena. Ms Mitchell, who was found dead in Ballymena last summer, would have celebrated her 22nd birthday on Tuesday

The sky above King George V Park in Ballymena on Tuesday afternoon was filled with pink and purple balloons reflecting Chloe Mitchell’s favourite colours as crowds gathered to mark what would have been her 22nd birthday.

Posters with photographs of Ms Mitchell adorned every lamp post in the park as her family, friends and supporters including North Antrim MP Ian Paisley, marked the first birthday since her death.

A huge search operation was launched in the Co Antrim town last June after the 21-year-old went missing,

Philip Mitchell (third left), the brother of Chloe Mitchell, with family members during a memorial event for his sister at King George's Park, Ballymena

Around a week later, police launched a murder inquiry when Ms Mitchell’s remains were found.

Her brother Philip said it has been a devastating time for his family, describing a sense of emptiness without his younger sister.

He said the park was a place his sister loved and grew up around, often coming with her young nieces and nephews to play football.

A seat has been installed in her memory.

Philip Mitchell, the brother of Chloe Mitchell speaks to DUP MP Ian Paisley (right) after a memorial event for Chloe Mitchell at King George's Park, Ballymena

He said balloons were picked to reflect what she loved most, the colours pink and purple, and butterflies.

“It’s a way to remember her birthday and do the best we can do for her, it’s the least she deserved,” he said.

“She loved pink, purple and butterflies, there was plenty of them, and it was nice to see the colours in the community.

“The help and support today has been absolutely fantastic.

Harleigh Taylor, two, during a memorial event Chloe Mitchell at King George's Park, Ballymena

“It shows us how the community can come together when they want to, and the help has been absolutely brilliant from day one.

“We couldn’t ask for more today, everything that we wanted to do went to plan and it all worked perfectly.”

Mr Mitchell said his sister was the “kindest person you would ever have met in your life”.

“It’s been absolutely devastating, words can’t describe it, it’s an emptiness, a part of us missing, things will never ever be the same,” he said.

“We just try to take one day at a time and stay strong as a family.

“The posters in the park stay up and her summer seat … (we’re) trying to keep Chloe’s name out there as much as we possibly can and let people know that Chloe hasn’t and never will be forgotten about.”