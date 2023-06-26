News you can trust since 1737
Chloe Mitchell death notice: Large screen to broadcast funeral for Ballymena woman whose body was identified today

A large screen will publicly broadcast the funeral of tragic Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell in her home town.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 26th Jun 2023, 22:13 BST- 2 min read

Police have confirmed today that human remains found in Ballymena earlier this month were those of Ms Mitchell, 21.

She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in the Co Antrim town.

A huge search operation took place following her disappearance.

A woman leaves a floral tribute at King George's Park in Harryville, Ballymena, in remembrance of Chloe Mitchell. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WireA woman leaves a floral tribute at King George's Park in Harryville, Ballymena, in remembrance of Chloe Mitchell. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on June 11.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”

Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast earlier this month.

A family notice said she was the much loved daughter of George and Georgina, devoted sister of Kirstie, Jamie, Philip, Nadine and Ryan, loving granddaughter of Maureen & Tommy McDowell, Sally Mitchell and the late George and will also be cherished by all her aunts, uncles and cousins.

A banner with pictures of Chloe Mitchell at King George's Park in Harryville, Ballymena, in remembrance of Ms Mitchell. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WireA banner with pictures of Chloe Mitchell at King George's Park in Harryville, Ballymena, in remembrance of Ms Mitchell. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
It added that a service of thanksgiving will be held in her late home 55 Wakehurst Park, Ballymena on Thursday 29 at noon followed by interment in Ballee Cemetery.

"The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Alan Francey Funeral Services Facebook page and everyone is also welcome to watch the service live on a large Screen in the King George Harryville Park, Ballymena.”Donations in memory of Chloe may be made payable by cheque to Turning Point NI C/o Alan Francey Funeral Services 94 Toome Road, Ballymena BT42 2BU or donate online at www.franceyfunerals.com

Two men have appeared in court on charges connected to the death of Ms Mitchell.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murder while Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, is charged with assisting an offender.