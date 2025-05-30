Christian faith is enhanced through Alpha courses

The Alpha message embraces the traditional message and is an effective form of evangelisation when done by and through a church at local level

​In 2024, more than two million people participated in Alpha courses around the world – highest annual uptake in the Christian movement’s history.

The Alpha course is actively on the island of Ireland adopted within church format in dozens of Church of Ireland parishes, Irish Presbyterian and Methodist congregations, and even in some Roman Catholic parishes.

The Alpha message embraces the traditional message and is an effective form of evangelisation when done by and through a church at local level.

By focusing on the essentials of the Christian faith, it opens the door for Alpha to be used in almost any context so that everyone has the opportunity to see their friends' lives transformed by the gospel.

Last year, more than 81,000 Alpha courses were run across 146 countries, supported by an approximate 43,000 churches, organisations and individuals.

Since its launch at Holy Trinity church at Brompton in England nearly 50 years ago, and its subsequent adaptation in 1990 by the Rev Nicky Gumbel for those not connected to church, the Alpha course has maintained its simple small group format, while expanding its reach worldwide to denominations of Christian faith.

The concept of the Alpha course revolves around shared meals and open conversation within congregations about potential barriers to believing in message of Jesus Christ.

The programme is free for churches and small groups to run.

A key development in 2024 was the introduction of the Alpha youth series, launched in November. In just a few months, more than 250,000 young people in 53 countries participated in the new series.

Notably, over a third of all Alpha participants last year were under the age of 25, reflecting the growing appeal of Alpha among younger generations.

Alpha’s record statistics come in the context of the ‘Quiet Revival’, which has seen a significant uptake in young adults attending church in the United Kingdom. Yet, the continent with the largest growth was in countries in Africa, which saw the total number of Alpha attendees increase by 47 per cent.

Many Church of Ireland parishes run the Alpha course.

Evangelist John Quinn, from Alpha Ireland, was recently interviewed for the Alpha 'Council for Mission' podcast series.

Mr Quinn mentioned that last year around 6,000 people took part in Alpha courses on the island.

The year 2033 is the 2,000th anniversary of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and the Great Commission and that period will be special resonance for the Alpha message.

Miles Toulmin, chief executive of Alpha International, says: “We contextualise our video resources, so people can hear the gospel in their heart language, and in a way that is contextually relevant for them. Young people, in particular, are turning to the course for a 'spiritual experience and encounter'."

