Christian tributes to trio of murder victims from Temple and Bullock families who were killed by IRA 50 years ago
A plaque was unveiled last night to one of the victims of the Claudy triple bombing just over 50 years ago.
It honours 16-year-old boy William Temple, one of nine people to die in the IRA atrocity, and it was unveiled at Donemana Presbyterian Church at 7pm.
SEFF’s director of services Kenny Donaldson said: “The Temple family have a long association with Donemana Presbyterian Church and is therefore fitting that a plaque be erected.
“The Claudy bombings was a horrific act of reckless terrorism which stole away lives; young and older, male and female, Protestant and Roman Catholic.
“William had his whole life ahead of him and his murder forever changed life for the Temple family, also causing the early death of William’s daddy.”
In addition, a service was held in Derrylin’s Church of Ireland to mark the 50th anniversary of the IRA double murder of married Protestant couple Tommy and Emily Bullock, aged 53 and 50 respectively, at their rural home nearby on September 21, 1972.