William Temple was only 16 when he died.

It honours 16-year-old boy William Temple, one of nine people to die in the IRA atrocity, and it was unveiled at Donemana Presbyterian Church at 7pm.

SEFF’s director of services Kenny Donaldson said: “The Temple family have a long association with Donemana Presbyterian Church and is therefore fitting that a plaque be erected.

“The Claudy bombings was a horrific act of reckless terrorism which stole away lives; young and older, male and female, Protestant and Roman Catholic.

“William had his whole life ahead of him and his murder forever changed life for the Temple family, also causing the early death of William’s daddy.”

