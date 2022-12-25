Christmas joy for parents of latest batch of Northern Ireland babies born on December 25

Stacey Jordan and Curtis Moore with their newborn baby girl at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Christmas Day 2022

Here on this page are some pictures of three of December 25, 2022 arrivals.

The main picture shows Stacey Jordan and Curtis Moore with their newborn baby girl at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The second picture is of Narisse Heaney from Lisburn with newborn baby Maya at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald.

Narisse Heaney from Lisburn with newborn baby Maya at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on December 25 2022

Baby Maya weighed 7lb 1oz and was born at 04.36 yesterday morning.

In other births, Paula Elliott from Newtownards had a baby boy who weighed 7lb 2oz, born at 12.29 at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald.

Stacey Rooney’s daughter was born at 03.04 and weighed 9lbs at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Baby Gerard Og Clarke was born at 03.58 and weighed 6lbs 13oz at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast

Midwife Grainne Holland pictured with the daughter of Stacey Rooney who was born at 03.04 this morning and weighed 9lbs at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Staff from the Maternity ward from the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald included Emily Moss, Jenny Powell, Niamh Hanna and Caitria Morgan.

More than 20,000 people are born and more than 20,000 people die in a typical year in Northern Ireland.

That means that on typical day of the year, more than 50 people die and more than 50 people are born.

Famous people born on December 25 include Humphrey Bogart in 1899, the late actor best known for his roles in the films ‘Casablanca’, ‘The African Queen’ and ‘The Maltese Falcon’.

Jimmy Buffett, the American musician, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and businessman was born in 1946 Dec 25 in Mississippi.

Sissy Spacek, the actress, came into the world on Christmas Day in Texas in 1949.

She won an Academy Award for playing Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter.

