Christmas stroke time bomb warning as people delay seeking treatment

A blood pressure check with a GP.

A fear of catching Covid in hospital and not wanting to burden an over-stretched health service are two of the main reasons for a drop in the number of people with cardiovascular conditions – such as high blood pressure – being diagnosed, the Stroke Association said.

Almost 274,000 people in Northern Ireland (14% of the population) are registered as having high blood pressure, which is a contributing factor in around half of all strokes.

Barry Macaulay of the Stroke Association in NI said: “When Covid cases rise as quickly as they are doing now, it sets off alarm bells at our charity and for everyone involved in the treatment of stroke. More Omicron cases is likely to mean more preventable deaths and disability, as people delay seeking emergency medical attention.”

Mr Macauley said we “could see even more people having a stroke this Christmas than in previous years,” and added: “We know that people are understandably wary to go to hospital when cases rise but stroke is a life-threatening condition. Fear of catching Covid and feeling like a burden on the health service stopped people calling 999 at the beginning of the pandemic.”

There are approximately 5,000 incidents of stroke each year, and more than 39,000 stroke survivors living in Northern Ireland.

Mr Macauley went on to say: “Stroke clinicians and nurses as well as paramedics and therapists have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to maintain stroke services. Everyone at our charity is thankful for their hard work and support.”

Signs of stroke (FAST test)

Face – Can the person smile? Has their face fallen on one side?

Arms – Can the person raise both arms and keep them there?

Speech problems – Can the person speak clearly and understand what you say? Is their speech slurred?

Time – If you see any single one of these signs, it’s time to call 999.

