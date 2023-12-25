All Sections
Christmas swimmers: 50+ images showing brave souls taking to the water for Christmas Eve dip

Swimmers take to the water for a Christmas Eve dip at Helens Bay beach, Co Down
By Michael Cousins
Published 25th Dec 2023, 07:58 GMT

The event raised funds for PIPS Suicide Prevention and East Belfast Survivors of Suicide.

Photos by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

