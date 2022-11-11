Church backs farming community in the current economic crisis

Kircubbin Presbyterian church, Co Down Picture: Billy Maxwell

With increasing uncertainty facing farmers and their families the church's rural chaplaincy panel will seek to address some of the pressures at an evening gathering in Rathfriland Young Farmers' Club hall on Sunday November 20 (7pm).

There will be a spiritual theme to the evening which will involve speakers from the Rural Support organisation, the health and safety executive's Christian Union, and the Presbyterian rural chaplaincy panel.

Panel member, and minister of Second Saintfield Presbyterian church, Rev John Torrens, who will speak at the event, said that it was an important and timely initiative.

“As a minister in a rural community, I know that these are difficult and worrying times, especially for farmers and their families.

"With that in mind we wanted to organise an event, which is a service of worship with a difference, while being a time of fellowship and togetherness where people can be encouraged, receive information and talk.

"Running through the whole evening will be a clear, holistic focus on physical, mental and spiritual well-being, and the support that is available for those living and working in our rural communities.”

Mr Torrens said the evening was not just for farmers, everyone was welcome.

“While I will talk on Psalm 49 and where we look for support and get our comfort from in hard times, I am looking forward to contributions of our partners for the event -, the Rural Support and HSENI’s Christian Union organisations.

"I also look forward to hearing from William Sayers, who as 12-year-old boy in 1990, survived a serious farm accident which led to the loss of his right arm. He will talk about the help his Christian faith has been to him.”

The Rev Kenny Hanna, the Presbyterian church's rural chaplain. will also be present. Mr Hanna, formerly minister of Second Dromara Presbyterian church, works across four of the denomination’s 19 regional presbyteries - Armagh, Down, Iveagh, and Newry, involving 100 congregations. His direct focus is on farmers and farming families who work and live in Co Armagh and part of Co Down.

The main function of Mr Hanna's role is to provide a chaplaincy service to rural and farming communities, supporting congregations in their local setting, while prioritising the pastoral and spiritual needs that are associated with geographical and social isolation of those working in the rural/ agri-food sectors.

“There has been a huge increase in the cost of living for everyone. Farmers have seen a 200 per cent increase in the cost of feed and fuel, and a 300 per cent increase in the cost of fertiliser, which adds to day-to-day pressures.

