Church leaders urge need to stand by Christian values in Easter messages

Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney, in his Easter message, underlined the many difficulties faced in the modern world, stating he sees parallel themes in the Easter story

Dr Mawhinney highlights the threats of war and climate change, the growing divide and inequality between rich and poor, growing extremism, persecution of people of religious faith around the world, and a challenge to traditional Christian values at home.

The Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic archbishops of Armagh, meanwhile, in their Holy Week and Easter message, have urged "meaningful reconciliation" between communities in Northern Ireland.

THe Rev John McDowell and the Rev Eamon Martin say that within "a broken society" the 1998 Belfast Agreement held out the challenging ‘message’of reconciliation. However, the churchmen believe it will only be put into effect if there is real commitment "ourselves" to the ministry of reconciliation.

"Christian people have a particular calling to this work of service, knowing ourselves to be indebted to God in a way we can never repay. We have been forgiven much and are called to love much."

The archbishops add: "Meaningful reconciliation here is the unfinished work of peace. We all have a part to play in the service of building a reconciled society; governments, in framing of policy and legislation and in the rebuilding of relationships at the highest levels; civic society, in fulfilling their varied tasks with competence and honesty; individual citizens, in remembering that great societies are those which take into account not only their debt to the past, but also their obligations to those yet to be born.

"We are thankful these days for having recently witnessed in Northern Ireland 'a little resurrection'’ of certain institutions, which are necessary but in reality are impotent things without the ministry of reconciliation which we each hold in our hands."

“As the world becomes darker, I am increasingly confident of the confidence that we can have in Jesus Christ It is a light in the darkness, forgiveness from guilt, hope in despair and life in death. It is, of course, the drama of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Dr Mawhinney adds, “This story, the injustice of Jesus’ trial, the condemnation by many who did not know the truth, His cruel death on a cross that first Easter, and the amazing story of Him being raised to life from death, is not just powerful drama, it is so much more