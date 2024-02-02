Church of Ireland aid in the form of 250 wood-burning stoves for Ukraine families

The Ukraine-Russia war has now been ongoing for two years. In 2023, the Church of Ireland Bishops’ Appeal donated a total of £390,000 to Ukraine, shared between Christian Aid, Tearfund and Habitat for Humanity charities

​The stoves have been dispatched from before Christmas to the central Kharkiv region of Ukraine, where humanitarian workers from Habitat for Humanity operate.

Most of the stoves have arrived in time for the Ukrainian families to offset the cold wintery weather and they will also allow them to cook simple meals.

The current situation at ground level in Ukraine is described as "challenging" with more airstrikes aimed by threatening Russian forces, less support, and a general concern about the most vulnerable in the various targeted communities.

The Church of Ireland Bishops’ Appeal for world aid and development funds raised for people displaced in and from Ukraine by the war continue to meaningfully support Habitat for Humanity’s work.

Warren, a Habitat volunteer, describes the difference the stoves make, stating: “They help not just physically but mentally. A warm glow in a cold dark place, something life-sustaining to tend to and have some control over in these uncertain and difficult times.”

In Romania, as well as support for Ukrainian refugees, the government there has asked Habitat to assist 400 people who have links to Romania and who have been evacuated from Gaza.

Habitat has provided some nights in hotels to allow those fleeing the war readjust, helped them plan their next steps, and provided social housing.

To find out how one can donate to Church of Ireland Bishops’ Appeal online, or through a parish, visit: https://bishopsappeal.ireland.anglican.org/give

Closer to home, the Church of Ireland has helped support 22 projects in parishes around the island of Ireland for Ukrainians and other refugees with a total of £84,400 provided through Benefact Trust, a major funding charity based in England.

This has included support for local outreach in Church of Ireland parishes in Bangor, East Belfast, Dungannon, Carrickfergus and Larne with activities such as hospitality, English language classes, and training in essential skills.

* In the first year of the Ukrainian war, more than 2,000 Ukrainians arrived in Northern Ireland under government assistance schemes for refugees. The war began in February 2022 and, according to figures released by the Stormont Executive Office, more than 7,000 Northern Ireland properties were offered for use under the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme.