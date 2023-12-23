The Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic archbishops of Armagh the Rev John McDowell and the Rev Eamon Martin remind that Christmas is traditionally a time of joy and happiness as Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, "the Saviour of the world".

In a joint Christmas message, the archbishops assert: "We decorate our homes and Christmas trees with bright shining lights to welcome the Prince of Peace. Yet this year our world has been overshadowed by the darkness of war in the land where Jesus was born, and also in Ukraine, Sudan and so many other places.

"The news images we have witnessed from troubled places around the world remind us of just how fragile and precious peace really is. This Christmas we keep those who are suffering in our thoughts and prayers. In the Christmas story the angels announcing the birth of Jesus proclaimed: 'Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward all people'.

"People of faith are not just called to be peacekeepers, but to be peacemakers – to be instruments of Christ’s peace; to pray and to work constantly for peace, healing and reconciliation between nations, communities, families, and individuals.

"Jesus said: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God’. Peace is much more than simply the absence of war and fighting.

"Peace is about recognising that we are all made in the image of God, to be respected, listened to, and cared for, even though we may have very different opinions, aspirations, and dreams."

The archbishops add: "May we all continue to work for healing, reconciliation, mutual respect and understanding, as the basis of a lasting peace, here and in our troubled world."

The Christmas message, meanwhile, from Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney focuses on the "wonder of Christmas", while acknowledging that the world is currently "devoid of good news".

The moderator, who spent 10 days in November on a pastoral visit to Kenya in East Africa, said his thoughts are swirling with the reality of a world in chaos and the 'busyness' of the season making it hard to focus on the reality of what Christmas is all about..

"However, we need to ponder the wonder of Christmas itself. Let us refresh on the story of Jesus’ birth in the early chapters of the gospels, asking God to reveal to you the wonder of the incarnation, ponder the accuracy of Isaiah’s prophesy, 700 years before the first Christmas, when he wrote: 'The Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son and will call him Immanuel'." (Isaiah 7:14).

Dr Mawinney added: " We should ponder the words of the Christmas carols we sing. Hymn writers, both old and modern, are great wordsmiths who paint memorable pictures of the amazing reality of God with us.

"As we look forward to what is to come, consider taking the time to attend a Christmas service.