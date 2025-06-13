​Church of Ireland bishop seeks aid for Gaza from his diocese

Bishop David McClay is encouraging all parishes in Down and Dromore to plan a special collection on either Sunday June 22 or Sunday June 29

​Bishop McClay says Christians have all watched with growing concern over the last weeks and months at the horrendous situation in Gaza and how this is impacting people right across the Middle East.

"Many have indicated that they would like to make a contribution to the relief efforts. I am therefore encouraging all parishes in Down and Dromore to plan a special collection on either Sunday June 22 or Sunday June.29.

The bishop said all the funds raised will be sent to the Church of Ireland Bishops’ Appeal, who will send the money to two trusted agencies working locally in Gaza and the Middle East – Tearfund and the Anglican diocese of Jerusalem.

The diocese of Jerusalem administers the Al-Ah hospital in Gaza which has been very severely damaged during the recent attacks, and which cares for patients across Gaza regardless of religious or national affiliation.

"The money you raise will be designated for emergency relief work in the Middle East, and this may include some repairs to the hospital and to the equipment that has been damaged.

"Please plan to give generously and continue to pray for peace, a cease to all violence and aggression, and for those who have been impacted by this conflict over the past 18 months – for all who have been bereaved, injured, and traumatised," said Bishop McClay, whose diocese has parishes located in Belfast, Co Down and north Co Armagh.

* DUP leader Gavin Robinson and his Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart have met with Christian Institute representatives at Westminster to discuss a range of significant issues affecting society, religious freedom, and protection of Christian values in public life.

MP Lockhart said was always encouraging to spend time with organisations that speak with moral clarity and stand firm on Biblical truth. "The Christian Institute has long been a voice for Christians across the UK, and their thoughtful, well-informed advocacy plays a crucial role in the parliamentary process," she said.

Mrs Lockhart said the Christian Institute in the UK does vital work promoting and protecting important Christian influence in a secular world.

Moral, ethical and legislative matters currently under consideration across the UK, included:

The increasing threats to freedom of speech, and the importance of preserving open and respectful public discourse.

Need for robust age verification laws part of wider online safety measures, to protect children from harmful and explicit online content.

The deeply concerning push by some campaigners for the decriminalisation of abortion, which raises serious moral and legal questions.

The risks and ethical implications of proposals to introduce assisted suicide legislation, which pose potential dangers to vulnerable people in our society.