Church of Ireland launches humanitarian appeal for Libya

Dunseverick parish church, Bushmills, Co Antrim Picture: Billy Maxwell

​The Libyan floods, which were caused by an enormous Mediterranean storm, focused on the city of Derna where almost 4,000 people are known to have died and an estimated 9,000 are missing after huge torrents of rain and debris swept away entire districts.

Some 37,000 people in flood-affected areas have been displaced by the storm. This number highlights the immediate humanitarian crisis for survivors now facing needs of clean water, food, shelter, utensils and clothing, and into the coming months and years - rebuilding, reuniting, and acquiring safe shelter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Church of Ireland Bishops’ Appeal will channel all funds through Christian Aid, whose officials are working with Dan Church Aid (DCA), its ACT Alliance partner, who have had an established presence in Libya since 2011,

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This charity provides a confidence that those on the ground have a clear understanding of the situation and how money raised in Church of Ireland parishes can be used most effectively. "We are grateful for the confidence that this gives us that all money raised will be used to benefit those in greatest need," said a church spokesman..

Libya has a very complex political process, with power struggles leading to two opposing governments in the country and this has compounded the challenge of getting aid and support into the country.

DCA is providing medical support, helping to establish shelters to host homeless families, and distributing basic items such as blankets and bedding, sanitation and hygiene items and other essentials to these people who have lost everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church of Ireland primate Archbishop John McDowell, calling on his parishes to support the appeal, said: “I thank those involved in Bishops’ Appeal for their prompt reaction in making this provision and I would encourage the members of the church in Ireland to continue to give generously.”

Dublin archbishop Dr Michael Jackson added: “The plight of children, women and men in Libya is unthinkable. It is also a reality. and members of the Church of Ireland working through Bishops’ Appeal have always been generous in responding to devastation and need. I encourage all to pray for and contribute to this appeal.”

Parishes across the 11 Church of Ireland dioceses, north and south, are asked to collect funds for the appeal for the next few weeks, and send all donations directly to Bishops’ Appeal, Church of Ireland House, Rathmines, Dublin 6, D07 CF67.