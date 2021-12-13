The annual 24 charity hour sit out by the Rev Willie Nixon of St Patrick's Church of Ireland Drumbeg, from 8pm on Sunday December 12 2021 to 8pm on Monday December 13. Pictured from left Rev Nixon, Hugh Crookshanks (Church Vestry), Mayor Stephen Martin, Councillor Alex Swan, Councillor Uel Mackin, Audrey Jackson (Drumbeg Community Association), Councillor James Baird

The Rev Willie Nixon of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Drumbeg placed himself at the base of the property’s picturesque winding driveway and covered gate from 8pm on Sunday to 8pm last evening.

After braving the elements overnight and all day Rev Nixon had generated £5,000 for Made for More, a Christian charity who deliver mental health and well-being workshops in Northern Ireland.

James Gregg of Made for More says: “We are so grateful to the Rev Willie Nixon, his daughter Anna and to St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Drumbeg for the sit out.

Pictured from left Jamie Meiklem Project Manager at Made for More, Rev'd Willie Nixon and his daughter Anna Nixon

“The support that they have given us will go directly towards our ongoing work which will see us reach over 20,000 young people in the 2021/22 school year, with many of these young people currently experiencing mental ill-health due to the many challenges posed by the current pandemic.”

