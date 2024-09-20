Church of Ireland ​youth workers and volunteer youth leaders urged to apply for bursary fund

'Next Steps' has been set up to significantly encourage the number of people who lead young people in the various parishes to undertake third level professional qualifications and development

​The aim is to boost their skills and bring out their potential within the denomination.

Closing date for the current initiative is Saturday November 30.

The initiative is set up within the wider youth ministry sector, the impact of which senior clergy believe would benefit ministry in the wider Church of Ireland.

Qualifications can include undergraduate and postgraduate courses in relation to youth ministry, which might otherwise have been financially challenging.

This is an Ireland–wide project with the hope that it will support many young people and young adults with a significant impact in ministry.

“CIYD’s 'Next Steps' programme has had a number of very grateful recipients thus far and we want to see more. This is why the fund exists,” the church's national youth officer Simon Henry confirms.

“Vocational training and development in youth ministry is so essential and its impact on the Church can last for generations to come.

“Could this 'Next Steps' programme benefit you or someone you know? We would love to see more and more people undertake professional qualifications and development in youth ministry and this support available could encourage those who otherwise would feel challenged in the current financial climate,” added Simon.

Applications should be sent to Barbara Swann, Church of Ireland youth development office administrator, at [email protected]

The Church of Ireland has more than 400 clergy in its 500 parishes across the 11 dioceses.

The parish clergy are assisted by curates and deacons.

* The Church of Ireland Youth department and the Irish Methodist Youth and Children's Department had their first Connect training event of the new season on Tuesday last in South Belfast.

Connect is a series of regular events, jointly hosted by both departments, to encourage youth workers from their denominations.

The event was led by Mark Wells from the Bible Society in Northern Ireland and Nicola Clarke, from Orangefield Presbyterian church, and helped youth workers to refocus on 'God's Word' and their own spiritual health at the start of a new term.