Church of Ireland's £10k aid for victims of Asian earthquake

​Parishes and individuals across Ireland are also encouraged to donate directly to Christian Aid to ensure that what is donated reaches those affected as swiftly as possible.

Bishop Ferran Glenfield, who chairs the Church of Ireland Bishops’ Appeal, says: “Myanmar is one of the most closed countries in the world, and generally does not welcome international aid, but the monstrous earthquake has presented an opportunity for organisations such as Christian Aid to offer help to those whose lives have been devastated.

"Church of Ireland Bishops’ Appeal always works with trusted partners on the ground and Christian Aid is one of those main partners.”

Examples of aid are shared below to show how donations from Western churches can make a direct difference to people affected by the Myanmar earthquake.

l £10 could help fund access to safe drinking water.

l £20 could support a family to eat for a week by offering a food parcel of essentials such as oil and rice.

l £24 could buy hygiene supplies for a family of five for two weeks.

l £50 could buy a food parcel for a family of five.

l £140 could provide blankets, mattresses and alternative sources of heating material for a family of five.

l £200 could fund an emergency shelter for a family who’ve been made homeless.

l £1,000 could fund emergency shelters for five families who’ve been made homeless.

l £5,000 could buy food parcels for 100 families, meeting their urgent nutritional needs.

l £10,000 could provide vital cash assistance so that 70 families can access shelter, food and safe drinking water.

Donations can be made directly through the Christian Aid Ireland website at this link: https://www.christianaid.ie/appeals/emergencies/myanmar-earthquake-appeal

Julie Mehigan, Christian Aid’s head of Asia, Middle East and Europe projects, confirms: “Even before this heart-breaking earthquake, we know bitter conflict and displacement in Myanmar has left countless people in real need.

"Every prayer and every gift will bring hope to people hit by disaster.”

