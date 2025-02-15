Churches remain united against 'Assisted Dying' bill going through Parliament

An amendment to the legislation would require an "expert panel" to approve each assisted death, following the sign-off of two independent doctors, ruling out a direct sign-off by a high court judge in each individual case

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The churches' consistent stance is solid as the legislation was thrown into doubt this week after MPs were told the government now intends to replace the High Court as a final adjudicator in the various cases with a panel of experts who could involve social workers and psychiatrists who would adjudicate in in the far-reaching decisions put before them.

The 'Assisted Dying' Bill passed the House of Commons in November on a majority of 55 over a cross-party vote, but now, in the light of proposed changes. a significant number of MPs are having second thoughts on the way forward and could re-assess their position. Northern Ireland MPs strongly opposed the legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixteen pages of amendments have now been proposed ahead of a parliamentary committee’s scrutiny of the bill concerning terminally ill adults. New proposals include requiring doctors to outline a full spectrum of care options, including palliative care, before assisted dying is discussed. The changes come amid mounting concerns about potential coercion and questions over patients' mental capacity during such critical decisions.

The main churches in Northern Ireland - Church of Ireland, Presbyterian, Roman Catholic and Methodist - are united in opposition and this week Cardinal Vincent Nichols, leader of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, echoed this position.

THe Church of Ireland says: "Aside from issues of faith, there is a wealth of evidence which indicates that legislating for assisted death does nothing to improve the situation of vulnerable individuals and is open to over-reliance, misuse, and abuse." The Presbyterian Church in Ireland said politicians are unable to “ensure the safety of the most vulnerable” when it comes to assisted dying. "Preservation of life is something society casts off at its peril”.

An amendment to the legislation would require an "expert panel" to approve each assisted death, following the sign-off of two independent doctors, ruling out a direct sign-off by a high court judge in each individual case. The Assisted Dying Bill was put forward by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who, some accuse of being a cover for the government in its real intentions for implementation of such life-threatening legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health Minister Wes Streeting is opposed to assisted dying, and the London Times, in a hard-hitting editorial this week, describing the legislation as a "flawed process', urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer and MP Leadbeater to immediately "pull the Bill".

Last month, the committee of MPs scrutinising the bill heard from witnesses who questioned the benefits and practicalities of requiring the approval of judges. Questions were raised about the number of court hours that would be taken up by assisted death applications. Instead, an amendment to the bill will now establish a Voluntary Assisted Dying Commission.

MPs opposed to the bill have a broad range of concerns around its ethics and safeguards, from the possibility of people being coerced into an assisted death to religious objections based on the sanctity of life. Some MPs argue that the bill has not been sufficiently thought through and requires more parliamentary debate.

Conservative MP Danny Kruger said the amendment was "a disgrace", stating: "Approval by the High Court - the key safeguard used to sell the Assisted Suicide Bill to MPs - has been dropped. Instead we have a panel, not including a judge, of people committed to the process, sitting in private, without hearing arguments from the other side. A disgrace".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour MP Rachel Maskell, who also opposed the Bill, said: “We had lawyers debating the judicial process, doctors highlighting insecure medical procedures, and testimonies revealing how difficult it is to assess mental capacity and detect coercion. We also heard how minoritised and socio-economically deprived communities could be disproportionately affected, increasing healthcare inequality rather than addressing it.”