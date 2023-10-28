Churches: St Anne's Church of Ireland cathedral set to mark milestone

​The clergy of St Anne's Church of Ireland cathedral at Donegall Street in Belfast are to mark the 120th anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral's nave next June with a re-vamp of the building's furniture.

St Anne's Church of Ireland cathedral

​The nave's anniversary will be marked with a service of belebration and thanksgiving on Sunday, June 2 next.

As part of the Belfast cathedral '120 Celebration', the cathedral board has launched an appeal to replace the existing wooden chairs of the nave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These have been in continuous use for 120 years and they will be replaced with new chairs which will be more comfortable and more easily stacked and moved for the many different events which make up the life of a 21st century cathedral.

St Anne's cathedral clergy are inviting parishioners, friends of the cathedral, and parishes across the dioceses of Down, Dromore and Connor, to make this possible by purchasing one or more chairs with a donation of £100 for each chair.

The Dean of Belfast, the Rev Stephen Forde, saiys: “We believe that many people may wish to donate a chair in memory of someone whose death occurred during the Covid pandemic when it was so difficult hold the funerals we would all have wished, or as a memorial to someone special whose death was at another time.”

Every donation will be listed and acknowledged for the future. Details on how to donate will be posted on the Cathedral website and on the weekly service sheets. It is hoped 500 new seats will be in place in the Cathedral nave for the anniversary service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that date in 1904, the Rev Dr Wellar, bishop of Down, Dromore and Connor, led the service of consecration for the new cathedral nave. The number of worshipper at that service was huge, as the offering was £3,000, which Dean Forde says today equates to £406,000 in modern currency.

The weekend of the anniversary next June will be celebrated not only by the special service, but there will be various other events, and later in the year, a gala event. 'Belfast Cathedral 120' will extend beyond 2024.

“At our 120th anniversary celebrations, we propose to launch an ambitious plan to raise new funding to secure the future viability of our cathedral for the coming years,” Dean Forde confirms.

"Over a three-year period from 2024 to 2027, and in partnership with Belfast company Callow Events Ltd, the cathedral board will seek to raise funding from across Northern Ireland, across these islands and internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By establishing a new Belfast Cathedral Foundation with the aim 'Preserving the Past, Building for the Future', the cathedral plans to raise a significant sum of money from individuals and charitable trusts to establish a funded foundation. The foundation will ensure that the future of this great cathedral is secure for whatever challenges and celebrations the coming decades may present.”