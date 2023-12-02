Churches: The Church of Ireland Bishops’ appeal provides Middle East aid

The Church of Ireland Bishops’ appeal’s Advent and Christmas appeal for 2023 is focused on supporting those who are currently in great need in the Middle East territories.

A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)

The town of Bethlehem, celebrated in the Biblical Christmas story, is only a short distance from the devastation being experienced in Gaza, and from the kibbutz Jewish area where Hamas terrorists carried out their deadly terrorist massacre on October 7.

Christians in the Anglican diocese of Jerusalem are partnered with the Church of Ireland diocese of Dublin and Glendalagh and CoI bishops' appeal money is channelled through this source and to Tearfund charity. This year already, the CoI bishops' appeal has donated generously to victims of the earthquakes in Syria, Turkey and Morocco, floods in Libya, and ongoing support for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Anglican diocese of Jerusalem currently has 27 parishes, with 30 priests and 7,000 members spread across Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon

The parishes, all affiliated to the global Anglican Communion, are: nine in Israel; nine in Jordan; six in the West Bank; two parishes in the city of Jerusalem, and one each in Syria and Lebanon.

The diocese employs 1,500 people working in more than 30 institutions, including 17 schools, and also guesthouses, retirement homes, clinics and hospitals – including the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza and the Princess Basma Centre for disabled children in Jerusalem. It has 6,400 students in its schools and 200 beds in its hospitals.

The first Anglican missionary bishop in Jerusalem, the Rev Michael Solomon Alexander, was appointed in 1841 and the city has had an Anglican cathedral (St George’s) since 1898.

Bishop Alexander was a Christian convert from Judaism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current Anglican archbishop in Jerusalem is Hosam Naoum, who has been in post since 2021.

Money raised for the Church of Ireland Bishops’ Appeal through the Advent and Christmas appeal will be shared between the appeal for the diocese of Jerusalem organised by the Church of Ireland and the work of Tearfund in the region.

This year the Bishops' Appeal has raised £16,322 for Libyan aid; £13,234 for Ukraine humanitarian; and £5,000 for Morocco. This is in addition to £392,000 donated to Ukrainian aid in 2022.