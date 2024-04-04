Classic cars line up for Drive It Day at Glenarm Castle, Co Antrim, which will be held on Sunday 21 April 2024

A wide variety of historic vehicles will rally from Portrush and Lisburn to Glenarm Castle on Sunday, April 21, with all funds raised going to the NSPCC’s phone helpline.

Vehicles entered for the event will set off at 10.30am from Lansdowne Crescent, Portrush, and from the Ballymac Hotel, near Lisburn.

The Portrush contingent will drive the scenic Antrim coast road to Glenarm to arrive around mid-day, however, vehicle owners can also go directly to the castle.

Susan Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at NSPCC NI said: “We are incredibly grateful to the amazing support, hard work and generosity from UVOCC (Ulster Vauxhall Opel Classic Community).

"We are also indebted to Glenarm Castle for permitting the event to be held in their stunning grounds. It’s going to be a wonderful day out for all the family, and I encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the fun and amazing cars, all in the knowledge that the money raised will be helping children in our community.”

To take part, visit www.driveitday.co.uk where you can buy a charity rally plate or contact [email protected] for further details of the event.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to donate to Childline on the day via QR codes displayed on the vehicles or directly to NSPCC collectors in attendance.