Claudy bombing 50 years on: All nine families tell their stories together for first time in 50 years

The publication, compiled by News Letter journalist Niall Deeney alongside SEFF, marks the first time in 50 years that all nine families have told their stories together.

It is being released as part of a series of events designed to mark the milestone anniversary and includes a foreword by the former world champion boxer Barry McGuigan, who has a close family connection with the youngest victim of the attack, Kathryn Eakin.

SEFF director of services, Kenny Donaldson said: “We have enjoyed a relationship with the Claudy families for a number of years but over the last 12 months we have worked collaboratively with all nine bereaved families, injured persons, the churches, schools and a range of others in developing a series of events designed to mark a milestone anniversary, of 50 years.”

Mr Donaldson said that alongside Sunday’s service in the village and the launch of the publication in the Diamond Centre afterwards schools in the area have developed “an arts-based project, working together in partnership looking at the past within Claudy, the present, and what they desire for the future”.