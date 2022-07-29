Claudy bombing 50 years on: All nine families tell their stories together for first time in 50 years

Alongside the memorial service in Claudy on Sunday afternoon, a special publication produced by the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) victims’ organisation will tell the stories of all nine people who lost their lives to the bombing of the village 50 years ago.

By Niall Deeney
Friday, 29th July 2022, 8:00 pm
Book cover
Book cover

The publication, compiled by News Letter journalist Niall Deeney alongside SEFF, marks the first time in 50 years that all nine families have told their stories together.

It is being released as part of a series of events designed to mark the milestone anniversary and includes a foreword by the former world champion boxer Barry McGuigan, who has a close family connection with the youngest victim of the attack, Kathryn Eakin.

SEFF director of services, Kenny Donaldson said: “We have enjoyed a relationship with the Claudy families for a number of years but over the last 12 months we have worked collaboratively with all nine bereaved families, injured persons, the churches, schools and a range of others in developing a series of events designed to mark a milestone anniversary, of 50 years.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Mr Donaldson said that alongside Sunday’s service in the village and the launch of the publication in the Diamond Centre afterwards schools in the area have developed “an arts-based project, working together in partnership looking at the past within Claudy, the present, and what they desire for the future”.

He said it had been a privelege for SEFF to have assisted the Claudy families.