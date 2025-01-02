Cliftonville 'overwhelmed' by response to Michael Newberry tragedy says ex-IFA boss Jim Boyce

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former president of the IFA has said Cliftonville FC has been “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of solidarity from football fans over the death of player Michael Newberry.

Jim Boyce said he and Michael had met only days before his sudden death, which was announced on Monday – his 27th birthday.

Mr Boyce was vice-chairman of Clitonville from 1978 to 1988, and then was chairman until 1998; today, he serves as club patron.

"When I got a telephone call from the chief executive of the Irish League on Monday morning about Michael passing away, like everyone else in football I was totally devastated,” Mr Boyce told the News Letter.

Cliftonville's Michael Newberry in action against Dungannon last year: photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"Cliftonville football club actually had a carol service the previous Saturday after the match against Glentoran, and I was speaking to Michael after the carol service.

"To get that terrible news 10 days later I think is devastating not only for his family but the football family in general.

"What I’d like to say is that I’m overwhelmed – and I know that people at Cliftonville football club are totally overwhelmed – by the messages of support that have come in regarding the tragedy: supporters from all sections, classes and creeds."

He cited in particular “the lovely gesture” from people at Belfast rivals Linfield, who came to lay scarves at Cliftonville’s home stadium of Solitude (Mr Newberry played for Linfield from 2021 until last year).

"There’s an old saying, that life must go on,” said Mr Boyce. “I suppose life must go on, but it certainly puts football and life in general into perspective.

"We’ve an Irish Cup match on Saturday and I know it’s going to be very, very difficult for his teammates and everyone connected with the club to concentrate on playing a football game.

"Michael will be remembered in the best possible way by everybody at Cliftonville FC and throughout Irish League circles.”

Born in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Michael began his career with Newcastle United and won the club’s ‘Wor Jackie’ award for his Academy exploits in 2016, before embarking upon a two-year spell with Icelandic side Vikingur Olafsvik.

He was also a former Northern Ireland Under-21 international.

He had played in the Boxing Day derby against Crusaders just a few days before his death.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton had described him as “a remarkable young man, a credit to his family, his team-mates and the entire football community” who will be “deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him”.

In a social media post, the club had said: “At this most apposite of times, we remind our supporters of the services provided by TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues), the club’s official charity partner, as well as providing a link to an online directory of mental health helplines that can assist with any struggles you may be facing in your personal lives."