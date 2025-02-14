Cliona Hagan is bringing her Dolly Songbook show to Belfast's Ulster Hall

Singing sensation Cliona Hagan doesn’t hesitate when asked about her favourite Dolly Parton song.

“It’s Coat of Many Colours. I just love that song. I love the message and I love the melody. There's something really magical about that song in particular for me. It's a real standout for sure.”

The tearjerker, based on the true story of Parton’s poverty-stricken mother making young Dolly a winter coat from multicoloured rags, while telling her the Bible’s story of Joseph and the coat of many colours, will be performed by Cliona next month when she wraps up her Dolly Songbook tour in Belfast’s iconic Ulster Hall.

On the night, fans of Cliona and Dolly alike, can look forward to hearing a plethora of Parton hits like 9 to 5, Jolene, and I will Always Love You, to name a few, when the Co Tyrone singer pays tribute to her idol.

Cliona Hagan and her husband Sam Sheerin on their wedding day

“I have always sang a couple of Dolly songs in my shows and every time my fans would tell me how much I am like a young Dolly, so after been approached by Ritz Records I decided to record an album of Dolly songs and pay homage to this amazing lady,” said Cliona, speaking from Germany where she is on tour with her band, the six-piece Sheerin Family Band, featuring husband, Sam, on drums.

"I've been to Belfast the past three years with the Dolly Songbook, but we were always in the Grand Opera House, so I'm excited to be bringing it to the Ulster Hall and of course to sing these amazing Dolly Parton songs, and just to have one big party with everyone. We’ve totally changed up the show as well, there's going to be some new elements, so we're really excited to let people see what we've planned.”

As a youngster Cliona admits singing Dolly Parton songs into her hairbrush round the family home in Ballinderry.

"I would have sang 9 to 5, giving it everything and my sisters would have been telling me to be quiet!”

However, despite her visual and vocal likeness to Parton (quivery Tennessee inflections, present and correct), Cliona stressed she is not a Dolly Parton tribute act.

“I don't dress up as Dolly and do the whole big rhinestones and the big boobs and all that. No, it's just basically a celebration of my favourite singer.

"I was only ever supposed to do a one-off show, but three years later we’re still doing it – the demand for it was so huge. So every March, I get to go out and sing my favourite artist’s songs and pay homage to her.

“Unfortunately Dolly herself doesn't get to come to Ireland as much as we all would love, so it's great, I suppose, that people can hear these songs in some capacity.”

After their wedding in 2022, Cliona and Simon honeymooned in Nashville, then visited the famous theme park, Dollywood, but Cliona admitted she would probably be “rendered speechless” if she ever met the septuagenarian superstar in person.

“She's so many people's hero all over the world. She just seems very humble as well, which I really respect about her because she's obviously achieved so much in her lifetime. She always seems like she hasn't forgot where she's come from, and has definitely remembered her roots, which is lovely to see. She seems like she's a lot of fun as well."

Before the Dolly show, Cliona will be performing at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards on February 17.

“I'm looking forward to it, it's my first time there because I've always been out of the country, so I'm really, really excited this time that I'm actually going to get to attend. It should be such a lovely night and of course I'm going to perform a few songs as well, which will be a lot of fun.”

Cliona first appeared on television in 2009 as a contestant on the first series of the RTÉ reality talent competition, The All Ireland Talent Show. Mentored by Eurovision winner Dana, she made it the final of the competition, ultimately losing out to The Mulkerrins.

Following her appearance on the show, she began studying at Queen's University Belfast where she earned a degree in Music. She went on to study at the University of Edinburgh, where she became qualified in secondary school music teaching.

Between 2013 and 2015, Cliona worked as a schoolteacher, but in 2016 decided to give it up to pursue a career in singing – and that year her debut album Straight To You was released.

In a country music special edition of the long-running Irish chat show, The Late Late Late Show, Philomena Begley named Cliona as ‘one to watch’ – and the queen of country music’s prediction proved correct, as the Tyrone songbird has gone on to release 13 singles, three albums and support acts such as Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan, and Mike Denver on tour across Ireland and Europe.

In 2019, she took part in the third series of Dancing with the Stars, where she partnered with professional dancer Robert Rowiński on the show. They reached the final of the competition, finishing as joint runners-up.

Before one of her own shows, the classically trained singer listens to music and takes some time to relax.

"I like to have my own little time for about half an hour, get myself ready and mentally prepared, go through the show in my head. I like a nice, quiet, relaxed space, and then just go absolutely mental on stage.”

​Having her husband and “best friend” Simon in the same band is a bonus.

“I think it's very important, especially for musicians, that we are in the same band, otherwise we'd just be passing each other in the night. I know it wouldn't work for everyone, but for Simon and I we're great friends, and it's just brilliant to have my other half with me.”

The charismatic and down-to-earth singer has a legion of fans (including a Facebook fan page), but is still surprised to discover she’s famous in some far-flung places.

“I actually saw a video on YouTube and people in the Philippines were doing a line dance to my Cowboy Yodel song. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I didn't think my music would get the whole way across there’.”

After the Ulster Hall show, Cliona has dates in Holland, then is set for sunnier climes at the end of April with her Sizzle in the Sun show in Spain.

“This will be the second time we’re doing Sizzle in the Sun. We take people abroad for a full week, we bring over entertainers, and of course I sing myself.

“Then we have loads of festivals, and we're going to be recording new music. It's all go go, but it's very exciting. I love going to new places and singing in front of new audiences as well, it's a lot of fun.”

Looking back over her career to date, the star has plenty of proud moments.

“I think doing my first Cliona tour, getting the very first standing ovation, doing Dancing with the Stars, obviously doing the Dolly Songbook, my very first song holiday – these things that are massive undertakings. Obviously there's always been that bit of fear, but the proudest thing that I've ever done is I've always made sure to put myself out there and try as many new things and difficult things and things maybe that I'm not comfortable with as possible, and just to evolve as a person. Every opportunity that has come my way, I have never said ‘no’ unless I physically couldn't do it. That's, I think, what I'm most proud of, just not letting judgement, fear, or anything hold me back, I want to live this life as well as possible.”

Her favourite part of the business is performing live and interacting with the audience.

"You know you've done a great job when you see, as corny as it sounds, everyone having a good time and the smiles on the faces. When you can do that and give people a little bit of happiness, sure, what more can you want in life, you know, it's just pretty awesome.’’

Dolly couldn’t have said it any better!