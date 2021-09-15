Cllr Paul Hamill: Book of Condolence opened in tribute

Cllr Paul Hamill

Mayor Billy Webb has invited anyone who wishes to pay tribute to Cllr Hamill, or to leave a message of support for the DUP representative’s family, to visit the online book.

Cllr Hamill served as the borough’s mayor for the 2017/2018 term, having been elected to serve the Macedon DEA in 2014.

As news of this death broke on Tuesday evening, Cllr Webb said: “It is with great sadness that I have learned of the passing of our colleague, Cllr Paul Hamill who sadly lost his battle with Covid. He was 46 years old.

“As first citizen of the borough and on behalf of all of his Council colleagues, I would like to pass on our prayers and deepest condolences to his wife Ruth, daughters Grace and Sarah, sister Wendy, mother Ann, and to his wider family circle and friends.”

Tributes to the former pastor and Boys Brigade leader have continued to pour in on Wednesday.

Alliance MLA John Blair said: “The news Paul Hamill passed away is terribly sad and a great shock.

“Paul so easily and naturally set aside political differences to work with everyone in Council and will be greatly missed. My sincere sympathy goes out to his family, friends and DUP colleagues.”

Mr Blair added: “I knew first-hand his dedication to the community, and I will forever remember the great effort he made as Mayor when I had children from the Chernobyl region visiting host families in the borough. This is only one example of the good work he did.”

Stephen McCarthy of the UUP in south Belfast tweeted: “I can’t quite believe I’m reading this. So, so sad. Paul was genuinely a great man. So supportive to me as a young cllr finding my feet. My heart breaks for his wife, children, family and the community that will be feeling this loss. Thoughts too with his @duponline colleagues.”

Alliance councillor Tom Campbell said it was “very sad news” that Cllr Hamill had passed away.

“One of the genuinely nice guys in local politics, he will greatly missed,” Cllr Campbell said.

