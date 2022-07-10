Clogher cathedral replica is assembled with timber and wool

The unique replica was constructed by members of the ancient cathedral’s ‘knit, stitch and natter’ group over the recent lock-down period of the covid pandemic.
Members began knitting individual squares at home with the hope that when brighter days would allow, the squares would be brought together to form a single project.
With the help of local joiners, the creation of the miniature cathedral began and was skilfully finished within a year.
The cathedral service was led by the Clogher rector, the Rev Olivia Downey, assisted by the bishop of Clogher, the Rev Ian Ellis.
A new electric piano for the cathedral was also dedicated in memory of Mrs Martha Fannin, the organist there for many years.
Bishop Ellis described the eye-catching model cathedral as “an amazing and remarkable piece of work”.
He described the group’s dedicated work in assembling the model cathedral as “prayerful”.