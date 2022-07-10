Clogher cathedral replica is assembled with timber and wool

The replica is made of timber and knitted wool

The unique replica was constructed by members of the ancient cathedral’s ‘knit, stitch and natter’ group over the recent lock-down period of the covid pandemic.

Members began knitting individual squares at home with the hope that when brighter days would allow, the squares would be brought together to form a single project.

With the help of local joiners, the creation of the miniature cathedral began and was skilfully finished within a year.

The cathedral service was led by the Clogher rector, the Rev Olivia Downey, assisted by the bishop of Clogher, the Rev Ian Ellis.

A new electric piano for the cathedral was also dedicated in memory of Mrs Martha Fannin, the organist there for many years.

Bishop Ellis described the eye-catching model cathedral as “an amazing and remarkable piece of work”.