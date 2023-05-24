Co Antrim flute band to mark half-century in existence with tour of hometown this Saturday

The parade sets out at Sunnylands Community Centre at 3pm, going clockwise through most of the town, then along the High Street to the Joymount war memorial for a wreath-laying.

From there, its ultimate destination will be the Carrickfergus Rangers Supporters’ Club on Shaftesbury Drive (just by the railway tunnel) for “a night of music, culture, dancing and a few shandies”.

The band’s Facebook pace says it will accompanied by about 10 Orange lodges.

Music will be provided for by the Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band.

Last month, the band had announced: “We will be accompanied by each lodge, preceptory and ABOD Club that engage us throughout the year with brethren from across Ulster, Scotland and Liverpool already having confirmed their attendance

“We are looking forward to having all of our friends and supporters on parade with us at the same time, with all of their banners and colours adding to the spectacle.

“That evening we are delighted to have live music from local legends Token and our friends in the Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band will be playing a set too.

A rough outline of Saturday's route

“We would love to have you all with us to support the band, both on parade and then at the function afterwards which will be free entry.

“Thanks to Mid & East Antrim Borough Council for their support in providing grant funding for this event.”

The logo of CDFB

