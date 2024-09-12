Co Antrim Queen Elizabeth II statue story now getting worldwide coverage

A controversy over a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II has taken on an international dimension.

​News outlets in India, Australia, and the USA have now joined ones in Northern Ireland and Great Britain in covering the story.

The statue was unveiled by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council last Friday in Antrim Castle Gardens, and has garnered criticism for its supposed lack of likeness to her late majesty (though it is not without its defenders, too).

Now the New York Post has weighed in with a story titled “Royal flop! Queen Elizabeth statue is a ‘monstrosity’ that ‘does not resemble her in any shape or form,’ locals say”.

Undated handout photo issued by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council of a new statue to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II and installed in Antrim Castle Gardens

It joins the likes of fellow US network ABC, which reports: “New statue of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip draws criticisms online: 'Take it down'”

7News in Melbourne, Australia reports: “Critics say the artwork is an insult to the longest serving monarch, with some comparing it to the movie character, Mrs. Doubtfire.”

And the Hindustan Times, based in Delhi, goes with the headline: “Queen Elizabeth's new statue, unveiled beside Prince Philip's, blasted as ‘offensive’: ‘Looks utterly ridiculous’’.

In response to the attention generated by the statue, the council acknowledged that art can prompt “diverse opinions” but said it was “delighted” with the “generally positive” response.