Co Armagh event to celebrate St Patrick's faith journey in Ireland
Armagh Cathedrals’ Partnership is inviting the public to a special evening at the Market Theatre, Armagh, on the evening of Tuesday, March 12, to celebrate St Patrick bringing Christianity to Ireland.
Guest speakers are Church of Ireland bishop Rev Pat Storey and Roman Catholic bishop of Derry the Rev Dr Donal McKeown.
Music will be provided by pupils of Armagh Royal School and St Catherine’s College, Armagh.
The two bishops will reflect on the faith journey of St Patrick in Ireland in the fifth century.