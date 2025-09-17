A major investment of £4 million has brought a new Centra convenience store and petrol forecourt to Carn Road, Portadown, creating 50 new jobs and delivering a significant boost to the local economy.

The new development is the vision of local businessmen and brothers Peter and Andrew Wilson, supported by their father Eamon Wilson, a well-known retailer with over 30 years of experience running the SuperValu store on Garvaghy Road.

Identifying a gap in the market in the Carn Industrial Estate area – home to numerous businesses but few retail options – the Wilsons began searching for a site five years ago. After years of planning and preparation, their dream became a reality this week with the official opening of Wilson’s Centra Carn.

Peter Wilson said the response from the local community was immediate and overwhelmingly positive: “There was a lot of planning and sleepless nights but it was good to get the doors open and I was buzzing to see the reaction of people as they came into the shop."

He revealed they opened the doors yesterday (Tuesday) at 6am and at 6.05am there was a queue at the deli: “This is exactly what we wanted to see. There’ve been people in high-vis vests, people in from offices - all sorts of people and it’s great to see everyone in and the feedback has been really positive. It’s great to see everyone loving the store as much as we hoped they would.”

He admitted that taking on a £4 million investment was “a bit scary,” but said the decision to move forward has already proved worthwhile, judging by the customer turnout and reaction on day one.

Designed to serve both local residents and the large working population of the nearby Carn and Seagoe industrial estates, the store features a large hot food deli, fresh salad and sandwich bar, and a variety of hot and cold grab-and-go options.

It also includes a modern 24-hour forecourt, with fast-flow fuel pumps for HGVs and a full range of fuels including diesel, petrol, kerosene, red diesel, and super unleaded. The forecourt was a key part of the Wilsons’ vision, providing much-needed services for lorry drivers and delivery vehicles operating in the area.

The new Centra also includes a wide range of freshly made food and meal solutions, with meat supplied by the Wilsons’ own butchery.

To ensure quality and consistency, all 50 new staff members underwent six weeks of training at the family’s SuperValu store in advance of the opening.

“We feel like they’re part of the family already,” Peter added.

Customers will also find Frank and Honest coffee docks featuring a variety of coffee options, including iced and oat milk selections, with compostable cups and Rainforest Alliance Certified beans. A digital loyalty app lets shoppers earn a free coffee after ten purchases. The store also features an off-license, an in-store bakery with fresh pastries, breads and scones, and a Moo’d ice cream counter, all within a bright and modern retail space.

To mark the occasion and officially open the store, the Wilsons were joined by Musgrave NI’s managing director Trevor Magill and retail sales director, David Higgins, while customers availed of exclusive offers, food sampling and spot prizes.

David Higgins, retail sales director at Musgrave Northern Ireland, explained: “Musgrave has a long-standing relationship with the Wilson family through SuperValu Portadown, and we’re excited to further develop our partnership with the opening of Wilson’s Centra Carn.

“The new store will be an asset to the community, delivering convenience and great value across a wide variety of everyday products. The modern store is an excellent addition to our network and we wish the Wilson family the best of luck.”

In addition to an enhanced product range and as part of Centra’s commitment to value, shoppers will benefit from hundreds of best buys and savings of up to 40% on own brand products. That’s as well as a Supermarket Price Match on key everyday items with Tesco, plus the Epic Deals promotion on four big brand products, which change every three weeks.

Musgrave Northern Ireland, which operates SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands, supports the employment of over 5,000 jobs, working with 250 local suppliers and investing significantly in local communities, as well as in sustainability and affordability initiatives.

The company recently deepened its commitment to supporting local suppliers launching the campaign ‘Love Local? So Do We’ spotlighting the fantastic range of local products available from the brands across the region.

The campaign followed the publication earlier this year of Musgrave’s economic and social impact report which set out a £1.2 billion contribution to the Northern Ireland economy by Musgrave NI.

Inviting the community to come along, Peter said the new Centra aims to provide for every type of customer: “Whether it’s a quick bite, a family dinner, or the weekly shop, we’re committed to offering quality and convenience to the local community.”

1 . Wilson's Centra and Filling Station A brand new Centra convenience store and petrol forecourt has officially opened on Carn Road, Portadown marking an investment of £4 million Photo: Brian Thompson Photo Sales

2 . Wilson's Centra and Filling Station A major investment of £4 million has brought a brand-new Centra convenience store and petrol forecourt to Carn Road, Portadown, creating 50 new jobs and delivering a significant boost to the local economy. Officially opening Wilson’s Centra Carn in Portadown are Musgrave NI retail sales director David Higgins, store owners Peter, Eamonn and Andrew Wilson, Musgrave new business and acquisitions manager Barry Holland and managing director Trevor Magill Photo: Brian Thompson Photo Sales

3 . Wilson's Centra and Filling Station Peter Wilson, who with his brother Andrew and father Eamon, own the new Wilson's Centra and Filling Station at Carn, near Portadown, Co Armagh Photo: Carmel Robinson Photo Sales