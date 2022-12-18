Odhran O'Neill - Clann Eireann GAC Facebook image

Odhran O’Neill, 22, from Lurgan was said to have capsized while kayaking on a lake on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, his sister Michaela posted an alert on Facebook, asking for anyone who sees him to make contact.

She said: “My brother Odhran O’Neill is missing in Khao Sok National Park. He was last seen kayaking in the lake when his kayak tipped over. He is alone with no phone or wallet. If anyone knows where he is please contact me or the authorities.”

On Sunday morning, Michaela posted a further message.

She said: “Odhran’s body has been found. Odhran’s life has been cut short and far too early

“He was out seeing the world and living his best life as what we all have wanted for him. He will be remembered as a strong, charming and all around the best boy.

"Thank you to everyone has shared and we appreciate all the effort but he is now with the angels.

“I love you forever big bro. Forever in my heart.”

The Clann Eireann GAA club had also posted a message on Saturday, asking anyone who could be of assistance to contact the O’Neill family.

“However, in an update on Sunday morning, the club said: “Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for.

"Odhrán’s body has been found this morning. Thank you to everyone who assisted the search efforts by sharing.