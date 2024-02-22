Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ards and North Down Borough Council have agreed to spend an initial £15k on the Rollo Gillespie Monument – described as ‘the bravest man to ever wear a redcoat’ - in Comber town centre.

And once initial works are complete, it is proposed that the costs for stage two will be included in a business case for council’s review as part of the rates setting process for 2025/26.

The twelve metres tall Gillespie Monument is a free-standing sandstone column on a square stepped podium.

It was erected in memory of local military hero Sir Robert Rollo Gillespie who was born in the town in 1766 in a house on the south side of the Square, now demolished. The monument was erected under the oversight of John Fraser, the first county surveyor for Down, and unveiled on 24 June 1845.

Major General Sir Hugh Robert Rollo Gillespie (21 January 1766 – 31 October 1814) was an officer in the British Army.

Army historian Sir John Fortescue called him “The bravest man ever to wear a red coat”. He was involved in the French Revolutionary Wars, the Vellore Mutiny, the Invasion of Java, the Anglo-Nepalese War, and the Battle of Nalapani.

The Gillespie Monument is designated by the Department for the Communities, Historic Environment Division, as a grade B1 listed structure, and any alterations require listed building consent.

Alistair Coey Architects were commissioned by the council to undertake a condition report on the monument, and revealed that a number of issues needed to be addressed to prevent further deterioration.

They forwarded recommendations prioritised into three categories, firstly category one, addressing urgent health and safety risks, requiring immediate action. This involves removing all dangerously loose stone and replacing the “undermined and heavily delaminated step to plinth and any displaced stonework.”

DUP Alderman Trevor Cummings forwarded a successful amendment, which instructs council officers to correspond with Ulster Architectural Heritage, the Centre for Community Archaeology at Queen’s University Belfast, and the Masonic Grand Lodge, Dublin “in order to assist with an understanding of the internal iron works, original foundations, and where possible, to access original design documents.”

Alderman Cummings said: “I want to place on record my thanks to the (council) officers for the efforts they have placed on this particular subject. I have been approached by many members of the public and residents who have been equally concerned.

“The fact that we are able to proceed with immediate effect with preliminary works is extremely welcome, and we look forward to the next stage. The monument of Rollo Gillespie in Comber is cherished dearly by the residents of the town and many who visit the town.

“Its disrepair has given rise to much concern, indeed health and safety concerns were raised during stormy periods in the Winter. Many people have been worried that the deterioration was getting to such a degree that it would be too late to do anything with.