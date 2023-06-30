Co Down woman postpones missionary trip after father's cancer diagnoses then has her head shaved in solidarity

Sophie Cairns had her head shaved on Wednesday as her father Gareth watched on with the rest of the family in Joanne McKelvey’s hair salon in Banbridge.

The 22-year-old from Seapatrick was due to fly to Australia in January to serve with Christian-based organisation Youth With A Mission (YWAM), but she has put the missionary trip on hold until July 14 following her dad’s cancer diagnosis last October.

She made the brave decision to have her head shaved in solidarity with her dad and also to raise funds and awareness for work of OGCancerNI – a charity set up specifically to benefit patients and families affected by oesophago-gastric (gullet and stomach) cancers – as well as bring in funds for her forthcoming missionary trip.

Sophie Cairns with her father Gareth after having her head shaved

Sophie said: “I had intended originally to go in January but in October last year my dad received a cancer diagnosis and I decided to stay home to be there with my family and him through his treatment and recovery.

“As a family this was the worst news. It came suddenly and unexpectedly. My dad's symptoms were not extreme but thanks to the diligence of his GP, sonographers, consultants, doctors, nursing staff and specialists he received an early diagnosis.

"It has been a long and difficult road to recovery. He has undergone five weeks of intense daily radiotherapy and weekly chemotherapy followed by an operation in March this year to remove a cancerous tumour and an oesophagectomy.”

She added: "I am so proud of my Dad in how he has born his illness and as an example to us as a family and myself in particular. He has faith in Jesus and has never once departed from that or questioned any part of this journey.

Sophie before saying goodbye to her locks

“I did this a way of honouring him, raising awareness and giving back to the outstanding and tireless work of OGCancerNI who, as a charity, aim to educate people in symptoms and early detection.”

Salon owner Joanne McKelvie, who shaved Sophie’s head, said: “In 35 years doing hairdressing I’ve never done anything like this before for charity, only for someone that’s ill. She’s a brave girl – this wasn’t just a ponytail, she had all of her hair shaved off.”

Of her missionary trip, Sophie who goes to R8 Church in Portadown, said: “Helping people is a big thing for me. I went to America last year and worked in Camp America with kids who have special needs.

“I think doing a lot of different things definitely opens your eyes.

Sophie's family watched on as her hair was shaved off by hairdresser Joanne McKelvey

“In Australia I will do two months of Bible school and then four months of mission work, either in Australia or Papua New Guinea.

“The missionary work will involve volunteering in local communities, helping families, making food parcels and assisting with kids’ clubs. I am so excited for the opportunities ahead.”

To date she has raised £2,507 of an initial goal of £1,000. Sophie said that all of the money raised would be split between the charity and the mission in Australia.

