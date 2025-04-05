Hare Krishna monk, Tom McEvitt, lived on Hare Krishna Island in Co Fermanagh

​

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​o, can I start off by asking why you decided to write the book? Well, actually, I didn't really think about that. That's okay. I just have to think about that.

I'm just trying to think now. Well, one thing is, there's supposed to be a few different reasons why. So, one thing is, I suppose, I like to read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, once you like to read, most people that like to read are all writers writing as well. So, I think everyone is an individual person and everyone has a story to say. And it's not just that, like, just because someone has a, as we'd say in our philosophy, if someone has a karma that they're famous or something, then only they have a story to say.

I think everyone has a story to say, it just depends on how. So, I just thought maybe to, for the little guy or something like that, just that anyone can have a story to say. Because I lived on an island in County Fermanagh for a bit more than seven years, I was living on the island itself and then in the temple for a few more years.

And that's kind of a bit unique and interesting, so I thought there'd be things to say about that. And you meet interesting characters over the years, so to say about that. And actually, as I was preparing the, sending it to different people who are our retreat guests, as we do yoga and meditation retreats, retreat guests in the last six months.

And one woman, who happens to be Chinese, so a very nice woman, she was saying that she prepared something with the, she put a few, some of the text through some program and the computer program prepares something with her, some kind of like a table of contents or something. So, I thought it's interesting to see stuff like that. At the same time, though, people are individuals, souls, and they've got personal stories to say, beyond what a computer can manage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Absolutely. So, a few reasons like that. So, can you, without giving away the entire book, can you give us a synopsis of the book? Yeah.

Tom McEvitt has written his memoir, Adventures of an Ordinary Monk - The search to make sense of it all

Oh, actually, just to finish off on the other point, though, maybe another reason I said this, another reason I was, I don't know how to phrase this without offending anybody, but just thinking, like the temple has been on the island there for 39 years now, and I think potentially, did you ever hear of Plum Village in France? It's a Buddhist, you know, yoga, Buddhist kind of spiritual circus. Like, this would be helping people spiritually over the years. So, what can you, you can't say nothing there if you don't offend people all the time.

So, it looks there 15 years ago, it was looking for the 19, I mentioned this in the book, actually, the 1950s and, the 1950s and 60s, it was owned by one of the richest men in Northern Ireland, who was like a count or a baron, an elephant. I mentioned it in the book, actually. He was a, the communists took over in Poland.

He wasn't too, you know, efficient in there. So, he came to live in Northern Ireland, so he put lots of money in the building. And it was owned by a family of the gentry from the mid-19th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, the house was in a good order. A little bit scruffy. Okay.

A festival some years ago on Hare Krishna Island, Co Fermanagh

No more than it should be, really. And part of the issue is, not part of the issue, is really just hoping to, just do my small bit to get the word out there that the place is potentially great. And maybe someday, something would happen.

So, like a benefactor would come along, maybe, and help you spruce it up? Yeah, I think it's both a combination of both local management has to be good, and also income as well. Like, I was in Dublin there about a year ago, and I just hopped over to, there's a mosque close to UCD. It has a dome and all the rest.

And I asked them there, and they said it's a huge, big thing. And apparently some kind of, I was told, there's some rich oil sheikh, he just donated. So, for the temple here, it could be just like a rich person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a rich person is only going to give to, when there's good management in place. At first, spiritual place, you need both a combination of good management, and a good spiritual kind of sincerity as well. You have to have them both at the same time, collectively.

Tim McEvitt as a young Hare Krishna monk

So, it's just a hope out there as well. Okay. Well, hopefully we'll raise a bit of publicity, and that might happen.

You never know, there could be a sheikh somewhere. Yeah, or a Hindu. Or a Hindu.

I'll give you an example, actually. Some of the local members maybe don't like me, wouldn't like me to say this. This is what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There actually was, I could guess his name actually, but I don't remember offhand. An Indian billionaire, Hindu man, who would like to donate to temples. And he actually did visit the island about eight or nine years ago.

I could ask the man that brought him over. So this man, this monk from seven years or so. And he somehow got friendly with, when he was a monk, wearing the saffron robes, he got friendly with this Hindu billionaire who's one of the richest men in London.

And he was looking for somewhere to donate. So, he could have donated. I mean, it's not just a question of, put a few £50 notes into the donation box.

Then on this private jet, which probably landed in Enniskillen airport, in Hungary actually, which is mentioned in the book, I think he donated substantially there maybe. And it is like a nice spiritual vibe. And the ceremonies go on every morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they have them for 39 years. And it's naturally in nature, with trees and deer and so on. It's just that the place could be better in terms of management and so on.

Yeah, they are, yeah. But sometimes the wealthiest people in charge are kind of, obviously now since 2017, the people in charge have been people who, they kind of, that takes most of their time. So, they pop in for like a very short time.

Like one day a week or something for a few hours. They just expect that to do their own jobs elsewhere. So, it's kind of like, it's not really kind of working.

Whereas, for example, a priest or a vicar of a church, they've got a full-time job. So, they're full-time operating. You're looking after the congregation or whatever it's doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, in this situation, in the temple there, it's like some of this do their own job elsewhere. That's spending, that's almost all of their week. And then they pop in for a few hours.

And they just see the place is still open. But it's not really something that's going to change the situation as well. Or actually, just to mention quickly, the photographs in the book that are taken, there's a photograph of the house.

So, that particular photograph was taken in 2007. But anywhere from 1998 to 2010, the house kind of reduced to itself. Okay, okay.

So, Tim, can you give me a synopsis of the book, and what can people expect? Yeah, so, the journey from age to when I turned 30. And that's the temple when I was 29 to 30. So, it's just kind of giving just the people that I met over the years in different situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, there's colourful people and beautiful people and very philosophically intelligent people. And then there's maybe a few strange characters. And I didn't want to also, it's not the kind of thing that, like if an organisation or a religion are kind of presenting publicly, they're loving as grace kind of thing, the best of everything.

So, I'm an individual, so I didn't want to say that everything was always great all the time. Yeah, yeah. And he, I think he's well respected because if there's any kind of weirdo priests or bishops or something, he'll talk about them.

And so, in a kind of, he's left now, he's not a Harry Krishnan person now, but he's, my God, he was a bit of a, well, he was, at best, he was a bit of a character. And he was like a, well, I describe him in the book like an army general. But he was a little bit, to be honest, he was a little bit of a cult.

And he was kind of, he was very intense. And the people in him were very intense. And they were, Harry Krishnan's people distributed books on the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, they were distributing a lot of books, distributing a lot of books. But they were kind of, the way of doing this was a little bit not completely kind of forthright. As I mentioned in the book, they had this board that they would show to people with images on the streets.

And it would flash some images of, you know, people that were kind of malnourished and hungry and so on, that kind of thing. And they'd say, can you give a donation? And then they would, a little bit heavy, or a little bit kind of communicating with people, people gave donations and they'd give them one of the books. So it was a standard way of, you're kind of supposed to be on the street with the books and people see that you're, you know, you're selling books even though they're for a pound or two or three pounds or whatever.

It's kind of straightforward. So I thought the methods were a little bit, kind of a little bit dishonest or whatever. So I talked about that story there and that kind of thing.

So you're originally from Dublin, from a Catholic family. Can I ask, you were born in 76, is that right? 76? 75. So what age are you then? You're three years younger than me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oh, I've just turned 50. Okay. And just, can you relate to our readers then how you came across Hare Krishna? Yeah, well, yeah, well, as I described in the book, there's an organisation, a school of philosophy and they talk about philosophy.

And it's mostly, they quote from texts from all around the world, but it's mostly Vedic texts from ancient India. So there's a book called the Bhagavad Gita, which is the equivalent of a Hindu Bible. So they don't quote from that.

So when I was just walking down the street one day when I was, well, I suppose 17 and three quarters, they were looking Eastern kind of things. So I said, oh, that looks interesting. So I just wandered in and I was chatting to him and he seemed very pleasant and invited me to go to their, they do a bit of music, so I just started going to those.

So I just, so the wisdom and the philosophy kind of made sense. So within a period of a few, couple of months, I turned 18 then and then I just joined the temple. And you were meant to go to UCD or did you go to UCD? I did a year in UCD and I technically left, I finished first year and then I technically took a year off, but then I just didn't, but actually I did eventually go back when I was age 26, but I took, the year turned into eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what were you studying at UCD? I was doing science. Science, okay, okay. And I like the bit at the back of the book where your mum speaks about what she thought.

I thought that was quite funny actually. She wasn't delighted initially, we could say. Yeah, yeah, because, yeah, she thought it was.

She thought it was a cult. Yeah, it's obviously an obvious worry for any parents like them. I mean, there have been all kinds of weird religious cults, so you kind of, if you don't know something, and these people wear different robes and stuff.

And I'll tell you a funny fact that not many people know. There are certain robes that are worn from, people have been wearing them in India for literally thousands of years. So women wear a sari and men wear a dhoti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So when the Hare Krishna people, the monk from India who landed in America in 1965, he didn't really come to change people's dress codes. It was just that the early Hare Krishna people, they just kind of wanted to dress like him. So they didn't have any robes.

So at the very beginning, they actually did get bedsheets. And they just cut them up in certain ways. And they were just, because they were only like age 18 or 19 or 20 or so, and they were just kind of, this man was a guru and very grave and very magnetic and kind of purely powerful and they just wanted to kind of copy him.

So they kind of, then about two years later, he went to India and he collected the proper stuff. They had us later. How long have you been on the island then? When did you join? Well, I went to visit the island first in 1993.

Then I was distributing books around the country for about a year and a half or so. And then I was, well first I stayed at the Temple of London for three months first as a training course. This was the house that was donated by George Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So after I came back, then in July 1995, I went to live on the island. So I just ended up staying for about six years. And then I went, after that I went back to Dublin to carry on at university.

I just did a year and a half at university again. Then I was actually missing the island a lot. I actually, I was thinking like, I can't take it here anymore.

Any kind of interest in being in the city life kind of thing. So then I... Whenever you moved back to Dublin and you did your degree, was that again in that science degree? Yeah, I just carried on post-science. Okay, and you're married, are you? Yeah, yeah.

So how did you meet your wife? Oh, well, my wife is from the Philippines. So I went to the Philippines six times to see her. And we got to know each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so, so yeah, it was... So she's been here for, she's been here for... Yeah, actually 10 years since she left. And so I got married again then in the post, almost 10 years ago again. Okay, and how did you meet your wife? Is she also Hare Krishna? She, but she comes to the temple every Sunday with me now and gets on silence.

She does some of the Hare Krishna practices and so on. I don't think religion is not... Like we went to a Christian event in 2019 together. So you have to be in that group or you have to be in that group, but I think you can kind of like... You can take from everywhere really and apply it to one's life.

It doesn't have to be so kind of like... You're only in that religion and you're not to listen to anyone else anywhere else. So I think we would do a bit of that as well. Okay.

And how many people actually live... Are you full-time on the island now? And how many people are full-time there? Oh yeah, so we live on the mainland across from the island, on the mainland across from the island. So the island, I'd visit the island a few times a week. And on the mainland across from the island, the previous owners of the island had always wanted to buy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when they bought the island, it was during... Let me see. They started to buy it in late 1984, so in the mid-80s. A few months after, the island was bought by some lands, 34 acres on the mainland across from it came up for sale.

And they bought that as well. So we're living on some... But there was just a few kind of rooms all around. So later on, people that lived in the temple were given the option to buy a little plot of land.

Okay. So our house now was a horse stable since the 19th century. And it's been changed into a house.

Oh, wow. Okay. And so how often would you... Sorry, how often would you say you go across to the island? Oh, I'd go, say, about at least two or three times a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Okay. And can you tell me what a typical day is like for you? What time do you get up and eat and pray, et cetera? Is that for me personally now, or for people who are in the temple on the island? Well, for you now. Oh, so now we do meditation, yoga retreats.

So as part of our retreats, about 200 meters away, we have a meditation garden. So I get up between five and six every morning, say. Say five.

Average. Which is used for the guests during the weekend. I try to do my meditation outdoors.

So this thing is called mindfulness walking. So you're walking very slowly. And I have these wooden beads.

So the wooden beads are... Repeat the mantra on this. So in whatever tradition, like if someone is in Tibet, this is the mantra.