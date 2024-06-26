Co Londonderry teenager dies following quad bike incident and has been named by police
The 14-year-old, from the Burnfoot area of Dungiven, has been named as Isaac Roxborough.
He was involved in a single vehicle collision on the Ballygudden Road on Wednesday (June 26) morning.
On Wednesday evening, police said he passed away in hospital as a result of his injuries.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time, Isaac was just 14 years old.
"A meticulous investigation to establish the circumstances is underway and we would ask anyone who noticed the red Honda quad on the Ballygudden Road on Tuesday morning, 25th June, shortly before 11.30am or who witnessed the collision to contact us on 101 quoting 675 25/06/24 with any information or dash-cam footage."