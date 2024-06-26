Co Londonderry teenager dies following quad bike incident and has been named by police

Isaac Roxborough: image released by PSNI

A teenage boy from Dungiven has died following an incident involving a quad bike near Eglinton in Co Londonderry, police have said.

The 14-year-old, from the Burnfoot area of Dungiven, has been named as Isaac Roxborough.

He was involved in a single vehicle collision on the Ballygudden Road on Wednesday (June 26) morning.

On Wednesday evening, police said he passed away in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family at this incredibly sad time, Isaac was just 14 years old.