Hope Macaulay wearing one of her knitted garments

The young Coleraine woman, who was taught how to knit by her beloved granny ??? at the age of five can hardly comprehend the success of her chunky knitted garments and home accessories.

Jennifer Hudson wore a striking Hope Macaulay creation on her chat show.

The singer and Oscar winning actress broadcasts to a US and worldwide audience and is something of a fashion icon to many, so her endorsement of the Northern Ireland-based brand was a major boost.

Jennifer Hudson wearing a Hope Macaulay cardigan

It follows a number of other celebrities in the UK, including former Dr Who actress Billie Piper and Olympic gold medallist Tom Daly, recently sporting the glamorous north coast knitwear.

Hope graduated from University for the Creative Arts in Epsom just over four years ago and, from her studio in Coleraine, created a global brand.

Her instantly recognisable creations command premium prices, with the piece worn by Jennifer Hudson retailing at £350.

It is described on the www.hopemacaulay.com website as being “handmade to order” with an expected shipping time of 3-4 weeks.

Hope Macaulay with her granny Margaret Evans, who taught her how to knit

“Totally handmade using ethically sourced merino wool and biodegradable nylon, the Lissa Diagonal Colossal Knit Jacket features oversized cable knit with exaggerated balloon sleeves.”

