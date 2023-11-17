It is almost 21 years since a music-mad young gas fitter from Co Tyrone nervously entered one of TV's first reality singing shows, Fame Academy, and made it all the way to the final five.

Singer Malachi Cush with his late father Paddy

It was the first time the then 23-year-old Malachi Cush from Donaghmore had stepped outside Northern Ireland and the experience transformed his life beyond his wildest dreams.

Overnight, he went from an being unknown, to a star who has enjoyed great musical success. Over the years he has mixed with celebrities and even royalty - he once stood side-by-side with Prince William in a nightclub toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He recounts the story: “When I was living in London, the London Irish Rugby Club had me come and sing before a match. They won their season and they had a party back in a nightclub. Prince William and Prince Harry and their people were in this private roped off area. When I went to the toilet Prince William was at the urinal beside me. When I washing my hands he said ‘You’re Malachi from that big house on the hill’ (where the programme Fame Academy was recorded) and I said ‘you come from a right big house yourself’. We had a laugh and then we ended up having a drink together at the bar.

Malachi Cush will release his new single, Infant Child, before Christmas

“We had a lovely conversation. We spent about an hour together. We spoke about his late mother and I said about how she was such a lovely person and the people in Northern Ireland had such an affinity with her and he was really taken by that. He was an absolutely lovely man. I just can’t understand why he didn’t invite me to sing at his wedding!”

Malachi, who has helped raised thousands for various charities over the years is once again lending his support to a fundraising St Vincent de Paul (svp.ie) event tomorrow night at Clonard Monastery, Belfast. Entitled ‘An Evening of Seasonal Songs’, the event will bring together some of Northern Ireland’s much loved musical artists, including soprano Margaret Keys and Fr Martin O’Hagan. Local schools St Clare’s and St Dominic’s choirs will also join in the singing.

He will be singing a new Christmas song, Infant Child, on the night, which will be released pre-Christmas and will also feature on his new Songs for the Soul album, which will be available around Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The down-to-earth singer and broadcaster, who is married to Claire, says he enjoys helping charities where he can.

“I suppose I’m in a lucky position, in many respects, that through my work and through the profile, I have the opportunity of giving a little bit back and maybe in the process of helping some people. However, it’s the charities do the heavy lifting, it’s easy for me to sing a song and if it helps people to do a concert or to raise a few pound or to release a single, I’ve done those things.”

This Christmas will be one tinged with sadness for Malachi and his family, after the death of his beloved father Paddy in January.

"He was my best friend as well as my father and we had a wonderful relationship. I thought I knew something about grief, because I’d lost a lot of people that were close to me, but when daddy died it was something else. It brings you to your knees and you have to find your way to live a new life without that person who has meant so much to you. My father was just a lovely man. I loved him dearly and I miss him so much. I spoke to him twice or three times a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new song (Infant Child) is almost like a lullaby, it’s about the Christmas story, but I also feel that it’s a nod to him as well. He loved Christmas and he loved coming to see my concerts. It’s just a whole new experience that I thought I was prepared for, but there’s no preparing for the reality of it.”

Malachi’s easy manner and soothing voice have been picked up by TV and radio where he has proven a natural as a presenter. His RTE show series, Healing Sounds, was really well received and he’s going to be doing more work on that in January.

“Thankfully we had wonderful guests who gave so freely of their story, all people who have suffered in life, but the ethos of the series is to say to others ‘life sucks as times, there’s hardship and heartache, but there is another day and there is a brighter day’."

It’s four and a half years since Malachi was seriously injured when a car careered down a Dungannon street and ploughed into him and a friend in a freak accident. He sustained severe injuries to his lower legs and head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m doing really well. I work hard at it. I still attend physio and I do pilates and try and keep my mobility as strong as possible. I am so blessed to be as well as I am. The Rehab unit at the Royal was just incredible, as was Musgrave."

So, looking back to Fame Academy two decades ago, did Malachi ever dream how his life would turn out?

“I didn’t have any great ambition about where it would lead. It was actually my father that entered me for Fame Academy. I think he had greater ambitions for me than I did for myself! But I have worked hard and I’ve tried to develop my talent. But had daddy not entered me into the programme then I would probably have been a qualified gas fitter/plumber annoying people singing round their houses while I was fitting radiators!”