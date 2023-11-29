​​A Co Tyrone student has invented a new type of plastic window that can take a freezing room and make it warm and comfortable – and in just a few months, he’s installed 10,000 of them across Ukraine.

NI student Harry Blakiston Houston has installed more than 10,000 plastic windows in areas of war-torn Ukraine

Harry Blakiston Houston, 27, from Gortin, set up the Insulate Ukraine project, with the aim of transforming uninhabitable houses in war-torn parts of Ukraine into liveable homes, by replacing bullet and bomb-damaged windows.

While studying for his PhD in Biotechnology at the University of Cambridge, he and some friends came up with a simple design: four sheets of recycled polythene plastic stretched around a PVC piping frame, secured with duct tape and insulating noodles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The windows would offer more insulation than double glazed windows, while still providing natural light. Most importantly, each window can be constructed in under 15 minutes and costs no more than £12 to make and install.

Ukrainian children with one of Insulate Ukraine's innovative windows

In January 2021, Harry paused his studies and he and his friends travelled to Ukraine to see if his glassless window solution would work.

He said: “There was an old woman in Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, who had been sleeping in her bathtub for two months because it was the warmest place in her house.”

But after he installed his innovative windows, he said “the house was immediately warmer and lighter”, allowing the elderly woman to return to “some kind of normality”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the city of Izyum, less than 50 miles from the eastern front line, the surviving inhabitants were using carpet, sandbags and plastic to keep out the cold. But, as Harry discovered, these did almost nothing.

The war-torn city of Izyum where Co Tyrone student Harry Blakiston Houston and Insulate Ukraine has been installing innovative plastic windows

"On a minus 15 degree day we went to visit a lady called Svetlana who lived on the top floor of a block of flats. When we walked into her room it was painfully cold; your fingers were aching, your toes were aching, it really wasn’t a nice place to be and you just can’t imagine how anyone could possibly live there. She had plastic sheeting on the windows, but the wind was coming straight into her apartment. She looked like a circular ball, because she had layers and layers and layers of clothes on. Essentially she was living in a freezer.”

Harry installed the new windows and came back later to see if it had made any difference to the inside temperature of the home. He recorded +12 degrees celcius in the space of eight hours.

After teaching a few locals how to build the windows for themselves, Harry then began to source donations from the UK and America, and in April established NGO, Insulate Ukraine, which now provides work for 32 Ukrainian civilians in five different war-torn zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry said that with the funding provided by individuals and companies from the west, all windows remain free for Ukrainian civilians, and funds go towards supplies (all within Ukraine).

"Russia is using the weather as one of the tools of this war, to make people struggle and we are an antidote to that.”

He said Insulate Ukraine aims to install 50,000 windows by March in liberated areas.