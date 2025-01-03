Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pastor whose church moved into the premises of Banbridge’s famous Coach Inn has responded to claims that the nightclub is due to reopen to revellers at the old venue.

Pastor Paul Cupples of Grace Generation Church moved into the location at 19-21 Church Square, Banbridge around two years ago.

The independent church now has over 200 members, many of whom used to attend the nightclub, the cleric says.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Cupples rejected rumours on social media that the Coach could once again be opened in its previous venue - perhaps even as a casino.

He had heard the claims before Christmas, but after speaking to the landlord, was satisfied there was no substance to them.

"I have heard rumors myself, and some of our folks have heard that it was going to be a nightclub again," he said. "But as for a casino, that's a new one for me.

"But all I'll tell you at the moment is that we're there at the moment and not planning to be out of it in the near or long term future.

"We have a good relationship with the owners of the property and we have no plans of moving, so I don't know where all the rumors are coming from."

He declined to say what length of lease or rental agreement the church currently has.

The pastor said there was no substance to any suggestion that the property has been sold or is being sold.

"No. Not that I'm aware of," he said, adding that he "would be surprised" if that turned out to be the case.

He acknowledged that it was quite a cultural shift for Banbridge when the venue for its famous nightclub - which drew revellers from all over the Province and beyond - reopened as an independent church.

The Coach Inn in Banbridge drew revellers from all over Northern Ireland and beyond in its day.

"Yes indeed," he said. "A lot of people frequented it. And in fact a lot of our own members would have frequented it all in the past."

A spokeswoman for Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council told the News letter that there are currently no planning applications lodged with the council to change the use of the premises.

The last one was in 2022 when the council granted the church permission to change of use of the premises to a community hall, food bank and meeting area.

Adding a further twist to the story, Sinn Fein councillor Kevin Savage told the News Letter that plans had been mooted for social housing at the property.

The proposal is for 40 units at "the Coach" as part of the Social Housing Development Programme 2024/25 – 2026/27.

Mr Savage showed the News Letter an email from the NI Housing Executive (NIHE) about the matter, although he added that the fact that the venue had been included in the NIHE scheme was no guarantee that it would progress.

"No planning application has been submitted for this, so I'd assume if it does proceed it won't be anytime soon," he added.

The NIHE confirmed that there was a proposal for social housing to be delivered at the address by Clanmil Housing in 2025/2026 but that no planning application has yet been submitted.

Clanmil Housing Association, the proposed provider of the social housing in this case, told the News Letter it was "a proposed scheme".