CoI prayer project raises thousands to feed children in South Sudan

​The project, organised by the Church of Ireland Youth Department (CIYD) and the Bishops’ Appeal for world aid and development, encouraged youth groups and Sunday schools to get involved in praying for schools in South Sudan during Lent and raising funds, perhaps through giving something up, or by different initiatives within a parish or school community to contribute to the fund-raising.

The money raised will be channelled through the 'Fields of Life' organisation to provide plants and equipment for school gardens in South Sudan, so that the schoolchildren will be fed each day – and, as a result of the generosity of young people in Ireland, 3,980 children will now be fed.

Another 'Pancakes and Prayer' fundraising campaign is planned for Lent next year. The amounts raised in 2025 were £3,807 and 5,135 (Euros) in the Irish Republic, therefore equivalent to £8,300 or 9,500 Euros in total.

Church of Ireland national youth officer Simon Henry remarked: “One of CIYD’s key tenets is partnership and it was brilliant to come together with Bishops’ Appeal and Fields of Life for this exciting project.

“We were delighted by the level of participation from young people, clergy and youth leaders across our church.

"From youth groups to schools to Sunday morning services, there was so much engagement from all corners of the Church of Ireland and it has really encouraged us all, seeing young people engaged in responding to this need and knowing the impact it will have for the schools and children in South Sudan.”

Bishops’ Appeal’s education advisor Mrs Hilary McClay added: “Bishops’ Appeal is delighted by the wonderful response to our 'Pancakes and Prayer' initiative, and encourages the young people of the Church of Ireland to continue to pray for the children in the schools in South Sudan.”

Naomi Campbell, Fields of Life’s grants and partnerships' manager, said: “We are deeply grateful to the incredible young people across the Church of Ireland who took part in the 'Pancakes and Prayer' Lent campaign.

"The prayers and fund-raising efforts are making a real and lasting difference for children in South Sudan. This is the world’s poorest country where tragically 70 per cent of children are out of school.

“Since the start of the 'Thrive South Sudan' project, the number of pupils across eight schools has increased by a remarkable 20 per cent, from 3,296 to 3,980.

"Hundreds of young people are now in school. Thanks to your generosity, these schools are now skilled and equipped to sustainably grow their own food. Every child receives a daily meal, helping them stay in school, concentrate in class, and complete their education."

Readers can find out more about Fields of Life’s meaningful work in East Africa through its website: www.fieldsoflife.org