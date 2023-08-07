Coleraine FC director dubs BBC decision to axe Irish League show 'bizarre' given level of GAA coverage

Called simply ‘The Irish League Show’, it was a half-hour show presented by Joel Taggart and Nicola McCarthy.

It was broadcast last season on BBC Two at varying times on a Wednesday night (with the show’s start ranging from about 10pm to 11.35pm). It was also broadcast in the early hours of Friday mornings on BBC3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reaction from football fans online has been overwhelmingly negative.

Coleraine celebrate scoring in the opening match of the 2023/34 Irish League last Friday against Ballymena

Coleraine director Allister Kyle (who is also a TUV councillor for the Causeway area) said: “What makes the BBC decision to cut this broadcast all the more bizarre is that they just recently managed to find the funds to run live broadcasts at the two all Ireland semi finals, which only showed one county out of the four that can actually pay the licence fee.

“It certainly seems that there has been an ongoing agenda by the BBC to divert funding from as many different areas as possible towards GAA.”

The above is a reference to the GAA semi-finals being between Derry and Kerry, and Dublin and Monaghan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As regards any comparison between its Irish League and GAA output, the BBC said: “We have a diverse portfolio of sports output and have worked hard to enhance its impact, range and appeal – something that we know is appreciated by BBC audiences.”

Mr Kyle (whose team have finished in the top six in the Irish premiership every year since 2014, been runners-up three times in that period, and won the Irish Cup in 2018) went on to add: “I am deeply disappointed that the Irish League show has been cut by the BBC.

"As an avid Irish league fan I always enjoyed watching our local presenters comment on the highlights of the local game throughout the province.

"Year-on-year this coverage has been cut from a Final Score programme showing the goals at 5.30pm on the Saturday night and an in-depth analysis on the Monday evening to a late night programme held on BBC2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We now find that the BBC have axed the programme completely.

“Engagement with the Irish League has been growing year on year with spectators and interest rising through the hard work of the clubs themselves and new initiatives organised by NI Football League, the League’s governing body.

"Which would make one think that the BBC as a publicly funded broadcaster would be increasing their coverage of the brand that is Northern Irish football.

“The interest in the Irish League extends outside of Northern Ireland. Many fans live elsewhere within the UK for various reasons such as work or studying etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Irish League show was their main connection with their team back home.”

The news began to emerge on Sunday afternoon, when a fan asked host Joel Taggart on Twitter: “Joel, is there any word on a highlights show this season – and if so when will it be shown and where?”

The reply from @TaggartJoel came: “None this season, sadly.”

Jim Boyce OBE, former IFA president, vice-president of Fifa, and Cliftonville chairman, told the News Letter: “For many people who sadly are unable to attend the matches, that highlight show was something they looked forward to every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The highlights show is something for people who maybe haven’t got access to streaming.

“I watch it every week. But to be fair, I’ve got to give credit where credit is due.

“The BBC is the one broadcasting station in NI that do help promote Irish League football… I think it’s very sad that Ulster Television don’t even hardly cover Irish League football.”

The BBC said yesterday: “BBC Sport NI will provide extensive coverage of the new Sports Direct Premiership season, with live matches on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and live radio coverage as part of Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have 12 live games in total from the start of the season until October.

“Two of these fixtures will be on BBC Two NI television and a further 10 matches will be ‘live-streamed’ on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website.

“Edited highlights from all Sports Direct Premiership games, including goals, will also be available on the BBC Sport NI website.”

Pressed on its rationale, it said: “We focus effort and resource in ways that maximise their benefit for BBC audiences.