‘The Arcadia is for anyone who’s ever loved, lost or reached out for connection’

‘The Arcadia’ is Coleraine actor and director Steven Millar’s new play and is based on a period of time he spent working in care homes, looking after residents in various stages along their journey with dementia.

Having recently spearheaded the campaign to save Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre, Steven is now preparing for opening night of ‘The Arcadia’ in Belfast’s Lyric Theatre where it will run from October 8-10.

The idea for ‘The Arcadia’ took root from Steven’s experiences when he was asked to “do some theatre” in a care home.

Coleraine man Steven Millar who has written and directed The Arcadia. CREDIT STEVEN MILLAR

"I thought it would be easy. I had a very rosy picture of what a care home was and, of course, I had heard of dementia and had quite a rosy picture of that too,” said the north coast man.

Meeting the residents, Steven Millar soon realised that the term ‘dementia’ is a complex one.

"With dementia, each person has a different way of receiving the world.

"Some of the residents had early onset dementia while some were late in their journey. I soon realised that I couldn’t just walk in there and put on a play when, due to the huge pressure on staff, there were immediate needs to be met, like helping someone with their food or toileting.

The iconic Arcadia dance hall in Portrush is a central theme to Steven Millar's play of the same name. CREDIT HISTORY OF PORTRUSH

“One of the carers said she would love to sit and sing with the ladies in her care but she just didn’t have the time. I really didn’t understand the pressure they were under, for example, that carer maybe had to get around 30 rooms, look after residents’ personal care, toileting, teeth brushing, nail cutting, showering, dressing and have them all seated in the lounge by 11am.

"So I became a carer very quickly. My natural instincts kicked in to help and meet those immediate needs. I also realised that I couldn’t put on a big theatrical production, I needed to train and learn about dementia and people living with it.

"But the seed for the show came from that feeling of struggling to connect with people living with dementia. I was failing a lot of the time, failing miserably and I just kept thinking that the residents needed a well-being plan, not just a care plan, to help them.

"And then sometimes you would get a really subtle signal from someone, even just a sigh or someone squeezing your hand just a bit tighter than usual and you take that connection as a win.

"So the idea for ‘The Arcadia’ seeded from that feeling of learning how to connect with someone with dementia.”

First conceived at the Manifest Festival 2024 at the MAC Belfast, and showcased at the Lambeth Fringe Festival 2024, ‘The Arcadia’ is performed by Millar and an ensemble of Cat Barter and Christine Clark who, he says, will “pepper a bit of their own spark into it”.

"I don’t call myself a playwright, I devised these different blocks of information and they have come together to form ‘The Arcadia’. As a creator, I am really open to Cat and Christine tweaking it and having their stake in it.”

The Arcadia runs at Belfast's Lyric Theatre from October 8-10. CREDIT STEVEN MILLAR

Intertwining themes of memory, music, nostalgia, connection, ‘The Arcadia’ is not a chronological piece, it is fragmented, creating a parallel with how a person living with dementia sees the world.

One thread of the play centres on a man who met his wife in the iconic dance hall in Portrush, how he dances with her in the Arcadia but then they no longer recognise each other in their care home.

"When I was creating the piece, my brain just went to the Arcadia, I started researching old photos of Portrush. I was also fascinated by exploring the idea that, in their minds, the characters in the play could get to sneak out to the dance hall at night and maybe repair some of their memories that aren’t working during the day.

"And also in a way, this show is trying to fix things in my mind that I couldn’t fix in real life in that care home. There are three or four stories being told throughout the piece.

"I was also interested by the idea of an old style switchboard and how an operator would connect a caller to the person they wanted to speak to, in some ways it mirrors the problems someone with dementia has connecting with other people.

"Because the most beautiful moments I found in the care home were the moments of connection with people who just ‘get it’.

"I want people to leave ‘The Arcadia’ with a feeling of hope.”

‘The Arcadia’ runs at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast from October 8-10 nightly at 8pm in the Naughton Studio. Running time is 60 minutes with no interval and the piece is recommended for ages 14+.